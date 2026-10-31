Halloween basketball is getting a little spooky in San Antonio, where Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs are preparing to welcome the Minnesota Timberwolves for a holiday matchup that has fans talking about everything from early-season momentum to the French superstar’s next costume.

Wemby LOVES a good Halloween costume 😏



Any guesses on who he could be dressing up as tonight??



Wolves/Spurs | 8pm/et, NBA League Pass pic.twitter.com/Z2xaBNNT9Z — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2026

The action tips off at 7 p.m. CT inside Frost Bank Center, where Halloween decorations and the team’s playful “spooooky hoops” atmosphere are adding some seasonal excitement to an intriguing Western Conference contest.

Both teams enter the matchup with records of 3-2 or better, giving the game some early significance as they look to establish themselves in an increasingly competitive conference.

Scary good looks from NBA Halloweens past 👻



What costumes might we see tonight?? 🎃 pic.twitter.com/pf3tluAG1K — NBA (@NBA) October 31, 2026

Of course, Wembanyama’s Halloween reputation has become a storyline of its own.

The towering Spurs center has previously impressed fans with elaborate costumes, including his memorable transformation into Kaonashi, better known as No-Face, from the Japanese animated classic Spirited Away.

Now, speculation is building over what the 7-foot-4 phenomenon might unveil next. Fans have floated everything from the unsettling Slenderman to Jack Skellington, the iconic character from The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Given Wembanyama’s extraordinary height and distinctive personality, either costume could make for another memorable Halloween appearance.

Meanwhile, Minnesota faces a challenging assignment without Anthony Edwards, who is reportedly sidelined following knee surgery.

His absence places additional pressure on the Timberwolves’ remaining rotation as they attempt to contain Wembanyama’s unique combination of size, mobility, and defensive dominance.

For San Antonio, the matchup presents another opportunity to build momentum in front of its home crowd while testing its progress against a familiar Western Conference opponent.

Between the costumes, Halloween festivities, and the basketball itself, Spurs fans have plenty to look forward to.

And if Wembanyama delivers another unforgettable entrance, Halloween night in San Antonio could become an annual NBA tradition.