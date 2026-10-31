Skedaddle! President Donald Trump’s legal battle with The Wall Street Journal over its reporting on a controversial birthday letter allegedly sent to Jeffrey Epstein has reached a decisive conclusion, with a federal judge throwing out the defamation lawsuit and closing the door on another attempt to revive it.

MAJOR BREAKING: A federal judge has just DISMISSED Trump's defamation lawsuit against the Wall Street Journal over the Epstein birthday-letter story. pic.twitter.com/m6EoDXD0i7 — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) October 31, 2026

On October 31, 2026, U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles dismissed Trump’s case with prejudice, determining that the president failed to establish that the newspaper acted with actual malice when publishing its reporting about the suggestive correspondence.

Judge Gayles dismisses *with prejudice* Trump's amended defamation complaint against Murdoch & @WSJ over its article on the Jeffrey Epstein birthday letter.https://t.co/WCIXnkmH5l — Roger Parloff (@rparloff) October 31, 2026

The disputed birthday message, which Trump has denied authoring, reportedly included the line, “We have certain things in common, Jeffrey!” Its publication fueled renewed scrutiny of Trump’s past association with Epstein, the disgraced financier whose connections to influential political and business figures have remained a source of public controversy.

A federal judge has thrown out Trump’s desperate defamation lawsuit against The Wall Street Journal and its ownership—this time with prejudice.

https://t.co/4KhlUVZQIB — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) October 31, 2026

At the center of the ruling was the demanding legal standard public officials must satisfy when pursuing defamation claims. Under the landmark Supreme Court decision New York Times v. Sullivan, plaintiffs must demonstrate that allegedly defamatory statements were published with knowledge of their falsity or reckless disregard for the truth.

Judge Gayles found Trump’s allegations of actual malice conclusory and inconsistent, leaving the complaint without sufficient grounds to proceed.

The decision carries additional consequences because Trump had already received an opportunity to amend his complaint following an earlier dismissal. With the latest ruling issued with prejudice, the lawsuit cannot be refiled.

The court also left open the possibility of further financial repercussions, allowing The Wall Street Journal to pursue attorneys’ fees within 30 days.

The ruling reinforces the substantial constitutional protections afforded to news organizations reporting on public figures, particularly when coverage involves matters of significant public interest.