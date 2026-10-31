Here he goes again. President Donald Trump is taking the mask off after racially charged rhetoric when he reportedly targeted Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed with a “Send Him Back” remark while campaigning for Republican Mike Rogers ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

Trump on El-Sayed: I hope you send him back to where he came from. pic.twitter.com/ko7q2rrUf2 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 31, 2026

The attack carries an especially troubling implication considering El-Sayed was born in Rochester Hills, Michigan, on October 31, 1984. The physician and former Detroit health director grew up in Metro Detroit, attended the University of Michigan, and has spent much of his professional career serving communities in his home state.

Trump, Musk and their billionaire friends are spending huge amounts lying about Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan and Angie Nixon in Florida.



Why? Because they have no agenda to help working people. So they resort to Islamophobia, red-baiting and fear-mongering.



NOT GONNA WORK pic.twitter.com/89jmUDwPTi — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) October 30, 2026

During his remarks, Trump also reportedly accused El-Sayed of disliking Jewish and Black Americans while characterizing the Democrat’s supporters as “not smart” or “crazy.”

This is the President of the United States, spewing more garbage: “If Abdul and the Democrats win, they will open the floodgates and invite hordes of jihadis to our shores, creating a nightmare of violence and terror until you cannot even have a Christmas.”

I’M EMBARRASSED. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 30, 2026

The inflammatory comments arrive as El-Sayed holds a reported 49% to 42% polling advantage over Rogers in a closely watched contest that could make him the first Muslim elected to the United States Senate.

Anti-Muslim attacks on Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed have become increasingly frequent as this heated race reaches the finish line. https://t.co/HlHbnkj8wq — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 31, 2026

El-Sayed has rejected extremist characterizations, including the label “jihadist,” as his religious identity becomes an increasingly prominent target throughout the campaign.

Author Stephen King condemned the rhetoric as “garbage,” while Senator Bernie Sanders accused Trump and his political allies of promoting Islamophobia.

The controversy also recalls a lengthy history of Trump’s public statements involving race, ethnicity, and immigration.

In 1973, the Justice Department sued Trump’s family real estate business over alleged discrimination against Black renters. The case ended in a settlement without an admission of wrongdoing.

Following the 1989 Central Park jogger attack, Trump purchased newspaper advertisements advocating the death penalty. He continued questioning the innocence of the five Black and Latino men even after their convictions were overturned.

Decades later, Trump helped popularize the false conspiracy theory questioning Barack Obama’s birthplace before launching his 2016 presidential campaign with remarks describing Mexican immigrants as “bringing drugs, they’re bringing crime, they’re rapists,” while acknowledging that “some, I assume, are good people.”

That campaign also featured his proposed “total and complete shutdown of Muslims entering the United States until our country’s representatives can figure out what is going on.”

His presidency brought further controversies, including telling four congresswomen of color to “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.”

Trump and his supporters have consistently rejected accusations of racism, frequently pointing to economic policies they argue benefited minority communities.

With Michigan voters preparing to decide a consequential Senate race, Trump’s latest remarks have placed religious discrimination, political identity, and the boundaries of campaign rhetoric squarely in the national spotlight.