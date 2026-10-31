The capital murder trial of Dallas rapper Yella Beezy entered its fourth day on Friday, October 30, with prosecutors facing questions surrounding a key state witness who failed to provide the anticipated testimony, adding another complication to the high-profile murder-for-hire case involving the 2020 killing of fellow Texas rapper MO3.

Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, is accused of arranging the November 11, 2020, murder of MO3, born Melvin Noble, who was chased down and fatally shot along Interstate 35E in Dallas. Prosecutors allege that Conway offered $40,000 to have the 28-year-old recording artist killed following a longstanding dispute between the 2 rappers.

Conway has pleaded not guilty and maintains that he had no involvement in the killing.

Friday’s proceedings brought additional uncertainty surrounding Theodore Thomas, also known as Jose Bodega, a witness whose anticipated testimony has become a point of contention in the prosecution’s case. Thomas had appeared in court Thursday, but repeatedly invoked his Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination when questioned about statements he previously made before a Dallas County grand jury.

Thomas was ordered to return Friday morning with his attorney. However, he did not resume testimony, and prosecutors informed the court that discussions concerning his potential participation remained unresolved. Judge Chika Anyiam subsequently directed Thomas and his attorney to return Wednesday, leaving the prosecution without the anticipated testimony from a witness whose earlier statements reportedly addressed relationships and events central to the state’s allegations.

The development is significant because Thomas previously provided 143 pages of grand jury testimony in February 2025. Prosecutors attempted to question him about an alleged feud involving Conway, MO3, and other Dallas Hip Hop figures, as well as conversations and activities surrounding the time of the murder. Thomas declined to answer substantive questions and also invoked the Fifth Amendment when the defense asked whether he had recanted earlier statements.

His refusal to testify does not establish that his previous statements were false, nor does it determine Conway’s guilt or innocence. It does, however, leave unresolved questions about whether prosecutors will be able to present his account to the jury.

The trial has also featured testimony concerning forensic evidence, surveillance footage, and financial records. A Texas Department of Public Safety firearms examiner testified that 44 cartridge casings recovered from the crime scene came from the same unidentified weapon, but none of the firearms submitted for comparison matched those casings.

Meanwhile, Kewon White, the man convicted of fatally shooting MO3, was found guilty of capital murder in September and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Following his conviction, White publicly denied that Conway paid him to carry out the killing, a statement that directly challenges the prosecution’s murder-for-hire allegations.

White’s conviction establishes his responsibility for MO3’s murder, but the question of whether Conway arranged or financed the killing remains a separate legal matter that prosecutors must prove beyond a reasonable doubt.

The developments have also intensified a broader conversation about the treatment of Hip Hop artists within the criminal justice system and the media’s responsibility to distinguish allegations from established facts.

Veteran Hip Hop journalist and former Editor-in-Chief of The Source Magazine Kim Osorio believes that distinction is particularly important in cases where an artist’s music, public image, and reputation can influence how the public interprets criminal accusations.

“Not losing sight of the tragedy or minimizing the travesty of this murder or family’s loss of a loved one, we still must acknowledge the constitutional right of a defendant who is supposed to be deemed innocent until proven guilty”, says Osorio, the author of The People vs. Hip Hop. “The broader question is whether the criminal justice system holds hip hop artists to the same evidentiary standards and principles of fairness that they use for everyone else or do hip hop artists fall into a special category of targets because of the messages in their music.”

Osorio’s comments address a longstanding concern within Hip Hop about whether artists accused of violent crimes are judged solely on admissible evidence or whether their lyrics, associations, and public personas contribute to assumptions of guilt before their cases reach a jury.

“As media professionals, we must do a better job of covering these stories from a perspective that truly analyzes what’s really going on. This Yella Beezy case, though different, has a similar prosecutorial stench to Lil Durk’s”, she said. “Without knowing all the evidence, the media has already painted a picture of guilt. That is a deliberate tactic.”

Her comparison to Lil Durk’s separate federal murder-for-hire prosecution reflects concerns about how allegations involving prominent rappers are presented to the public. Although the cases involve different circumstances and evidence, Osorio argues that sensational coverage can create a presumption of guilt long before the defense has an opportunity to challenge the prosecution’s narrative.

Her criticism of prosecutorial tactics represents her perspective, not an established judicial finding of misconduct.

“Too often, the media runs with the narrative that these rappers are guilty and continues to promote that at the expense of the artist. In this clickbait media world, platforms are more inclined to push a sensational story like one about a murder for hire than to report the defense’s position, which usually doesn’t get revealed until trial.”

The fourth day of Conway’s trial underscores why the distinction matters. The prosecution has presented evidence concerning MO3’s killing and the activities of individuals connected to the investigation, but the state’s allegation that Conway commissioned the murder remains contested.

The uncertainty surrounding Thomas’ testimony also demonstrates the importance of allowing the courtroom process to unfold rather than treating a prosecution’s initial account as an established conclusion.

“In this case, the shooter has already been found guilty, but before the public starts convicting Yella Beezy in the media or court of public opinion, remember that he should be afforded a fair trial like everyone else.”

As the trial continues, the loss of MO3 remains at the center of the proceedings. His family has endured nearly 6 years without their loved one, and the pursuit of justice for his killing remains a serious matter that deserves careful and responsible coverage.

At the same time, Conway is entitled to challenge the evidence against him, confront witnesses under applicable constitutional protections, and receive the same presumption of innocence afforded to any criminal defendant.

With a key state witness yet to provide substantive testimony and additional evidence still being presented, the outcome remains in the hands of the jury.

For the Hip Hop community, the case represents more than another headline involving a rapper facing serious criminal charges. It also raises questions about the responsibility of journalists to examine the evidence, report the defense’s position, and avoid allowing sensational allegations to replace the judicial process.

MO3’s family deserves justice, and Yella Beezy deserves a fair trial. Those principles are not mutually exclusive.