Before Prophet Lovy Elias brought Revelation Nights to Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, his work had already reached Hip-Hop audiences through their speakers. From producing music connected to Grammy-nominated projects to building a ministry that continues to reach people around the world, Lovy’s journey is one that connects entertainment, faith, and purpose.

On October 20, 2026, veteran entertainment publicist and author Lynn Hobson attended Revelation Nights at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, alongside her colleague, former media buyer Sibrena Stowe. After listening to Hobson describe her experience that evening, I became interested in learning more about the man whose ministry had made such an impression on two women with extensive backgrounds in the entertainment industry. What began as a conversation about their experience led me to research Prophet Lovy Elias, his musical accomplishments, and his transition from producing records to preaching the Gospel.

Hobson has spent more than two decades working with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Cam’ron, Gucci Mane, Funkmaster Flex, Def Jam, and boxing champion Mike Tyson, among others. Stowe’s media buying roster has included Beyoncé through Columbia Records, The Game through Czar/Interscope, and Lil Wayne through Universal. Both women have spent years navigating an industry where success is often measured by record sales, chart positions, media exposure, and celebrity status. Yet their experience at Revelation Nights centered on something entirely different: their relationship with God.

As Hobson shared her account of the evening, what stood out was how two entertainment professionals whose careers had placed them in rooms with some of the biggest celebrities were now coming together through their shared faith in Christ.

My research into Lovy’s background revealed that his connection to the music industry runs much deeper than many people may realize.

Lovy’s journey began in Nairobi, Kenya, where he grew up in a musical family with Congolese roots. He gained recognition with the Longombas, blending African sounds with Hip-Hop before relocating to Los Angeles in 2007. There, he expanded his career in songwriting and production, eventually contributing to music that would reach international audiences.

His credits include Iggy Azalea’s “Change Your Life,” featuring T.I., which appeared on The New Classic, nominated for Best Rap Album at the 2015 Grammy Awards. Credited as Lovy Longomba, he contributed production and songwriting to the track. His work placed him within the creative world of mainstream Hip-Hop, demonstrating his ability to connect African musical influences with contemporary rap and popular music.

However, Lovy’s relationship with God began long before his success in the recording industry.

According to Lovy, his calling to serve Christ began during childhood. He has shared that he experienced a vision of Jesus at just six years old. Although his professional journey led him into music studios and the entertainment business, his spiritual calling would eventually become the foundation of his life’s work.

In 2013, he began holding prayer gatherings in his Los Angeles living room, laying the foundation for what would become Revelation Church LA.

Interestingly, Lovy did not abandon music when ministry became his primary focus. Instead, he began using his musical gifts to communicate his faith.

Lovy continues to write, perform, and produce faith-centered music, with production credits on songs including “Children of Zion” and “I Need You.” His album, Season of the Son, arrived on May 30, 2025, through Zion Music Group. The 12-song project includes “Psalm,” “Falling,” “Call,” “Show Me The Way,” and “East To West.”

His recent singles include “I’m Not Worried” from 2025, alongside his 2024 releases “Bomaye,” “Children of Zion,” and “The Prayer,” featuring Tory Lanez. These recordings demonstrate that music remains an important part of his ministry, allowing him to connect with listeners who may have first discovered his work through Hip-Hop.

For an artist and producer who understands the influence of music, Lovy now uses that same creative foundation to share messages centered on Christ.

That connection between entertainment and ministry became even more interesting as Hobson explained how she and Stowe came to attend Revelation Nights in Brooklyn.

Stowe initially discovered Lovy’s teachings online and later traveled to Revelation Church LA in California, where she says she experienced healing. Her testimony made an impression on Hobson, who became increasingly interested in Lovy’s ministry.

“I asked the Lord for help, and he sent me to Prophet Lovy,” Stowe shared. “My surgery was cancelled and my best outcome is that I’m excited to be a publicist for the Lord.”

For Hobson, hearing her colleague’s testimony opened the door to learning more about the ministry. Their shared interest in faith eventually brought both women to Barclays Center for Revelation Nights.

As Hobson described the gathering, she spoke about an atmosphere filled with worship, prayer, and people seeking God for answers to some of life’s most difficult challenges.

Inside Barclays Center, worshippers prayed, cried, and sought relief from physical illness, emotional pain, and spiritual burdens. Attendees described experiences they believed were miracles, offering personal testimonies of faith and healing.

“After experiencing my healing in California, being at Barclays felt personal,” Stowe said. “Watching people in New York come together to seek God reminded me why I shared my testimony with Lynn in the first place.”

Listening to Hobson’s account encouraged me to consider a larger conversation taking place within the entertainment industry, particularly Hip-Hop’s evolving relationship with Christianity.

For decades, Hip-Hop has reflected the struggles, aspirations, victories, and personal experiences of the communities that created it. Faith has always been part of that storytelling, but today, more artists and entertainment professionals are openly discussing their relationships with Christ.

In conversations that once focused primarily on record releases, media placements, touring, and career advancement, discussions about Scripture, testimonies, healing, and spiritual purpose are becoming increasingly visible.

That openness can also be seen among recording artists.

Brooklyn rapper Fivio Foreign publicly shared his baptism in August 2026 and released “Chasin,” featuring The Fire Choir, bringing his Christian journey directly to his audience. His story offers one example of artists making faith part of their public lives and music.

For many within the Hip-Hop community, conversations about Christ are no longer separate from their professional identities. Artists, executives, publicists, and other industry professionals are asking questions about peace, accountability, healing, and what success truly means when the applause ends.

This is where Lovy’s story becomes particularly relevant to a Hip-Hop audience.

Unlike someone observing the entertainment industry from the outside, Lovy understands the creative process, the ambition, the business, and the pressure that come with pursuing success in music. He has worked in recording studios, contributed to commercially recognized projects, and experienced the demands of building a career in entertainment.

His transition from music producer to spiritual leader represents a different kind of success story, one in which his creative abilities continue to serve a purpose beyond commercial recognition.

And his ministry extends beyond the pulpit and recording studio.

Alongside his wife, Maggy Elias, Lovy helps lead Revelation Church LA, whose outreach ministry, The Reach, supports individuals and families facing food insecurity and clothing needs through clothing distribution and community service. Their work demonstrates a commitment to putting faith into action while addressing practical needs within communities.

For Hobson and Stowe, Revelation Nights was more than an event at a major entertainment venue. It was an opportunity to experience a ministry that had already influenced their personal spiritual journeys.

For me, hearing Hobson recount that evening led to the discovery of an artist, producer, and spiritual leader whose career connects two worlds that are often discussed separately: Hip-Hop and Christianity.

What began with Stowe discovering Lovy’s teachings online eventually led to her sharing her testimony with Hobson, their attendance at Barclays Center, and a conversation that inspired me to examine Lovy’s story more closely.

There is something significant about a music producer whose work once reached audiences through mainstream Hip-Hop now reaching people through worship, preaching, and faith-centered music.

His journey also reflects a broader shift taking place among people within the Hip-Hop community who are becoming more open about their spiritual lives and their desire for a closer relationship with Christ.

From his early years with the Longombas to his contributions to Iggy Azalea’s Grammy-nominated album, and now his work through Revelation Church LA, Prophet Lovy Elias continues to use his voice and musical abilities to reach audiences around the world.

His story is a reminder that while careers may evolve, the influence of music remains powerful. For Lovy, the studio may have helped introduce his gifts to the world, but his ministry has given those gifts another platform.

And as the conversations surrounding faith continue to grow within Hip-Hop, his journey from Grammy-recognized music production to preaching the Gospel offers a compelling example of how music, purpose, and spirituality can intersect.