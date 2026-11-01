Attorneys representing Memphis rapper Pooh Shiesty (born Lontrell Williams Jr.) have filed an emergency motion in federal court challenging the restrictive conditions of his confinement at Rolling Plains Regional Jail in Texas, warning that 23-hour daily isolation is severely impacting his mental health.

According to court documents filed on October 15, defense counsel argues that the 24-year-old artist is being held under conditions that violate his constitutional due process rights as a pretrial detainee awaiting trial.

Solitary Confinement and Severe Visitation Limits

The emergency filing outlines harsh administrative restrictions imposed by the facility, despite defense claims that Shiesty has maintained a clean disciplinary record with no major infractions:

23-Hour Isolation: Shiesty is allegedly confined to a small cell for 23 hours a day, with jail officials citing unspecified safety concerns without providing documentation or an explanation of any potential threat.

Shiesty is allegedly confined to a small cell for 23 hours a day, with jail officials citing unspecified safety concerns without providing documentation or an explanation of any potential threat. Restricted Family Contact: The motion alleges the facility caps his monthly in-person visitation at just two hours—half the four-hour minimum mandated by Bureau of Prisons standards.

The motion alleges the facility caps his monthly in-person visitation at just two hours—half the four-hour minimum mandated by Bureau of Prisons standards. Family Impact: In a sworn declaration, Shiesty’s aunt recounted traveling nearly 600 miles from Memphis to Texas in August, only for her visit to be cut short after one hour because another family member had used one hour earlier in the month.

“I have seen Lontrell decline mentally and emotionally since he was moved to the jail in Haskell. He is worn down, extremely anxious, and seems severely depressed from being locked in a small room for most of the day, every day.” — Declaration from Pooh Shiesty’s Aunt

Legal Requests and Pending Trial

His legal team is asking the presiding judge to order an immediate end to the 23-hour isolation and compel jail administrators to restore standard visitation rights, including four monthly hours of family visits and credit for time cut short.

Shiesty, who pleaded not guilty to federal charges stemming from an alleged incident involving former mentor Gucci Mane, remains held without bond following three denied bail requests. His trial is scheduled to begin on February 22, 2027.