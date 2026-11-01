Saturday Night Live tackled political campaigning and spooky season traditions in equal measure during its Halloween episode cold open, taking aim at Nicki Minaj following her surprise appearance at a Donald Trump campaign rally.

The October 31 episode parodied the hip-hop icon’s real-life appearance alongside Trump at an October 25 rally in Port Huron, Michigan, poking fun at the unexpected crossover between mainstream rap culture and presidential politics.

Political Satire Meets Halloween

The sketch opened with Trump introducing Minaj on stage to speak to supporters, sending up her recent political turn and her high-profile flight alongside him on Air Force One leading up to the midterms.

The cold open also leaned into Halloween nostalgia with a surprise cameo by Tom Hanks, who reprised his viral character David S. Pumpkins alongside his signature dancing skeleton sidekicks (played by Mikey Day and alumnus Bobby Moynihan). During the sketch, Trump joked about cutting off Pumpkins’ performance, quipping that both he and the spooky icon shared a 2016 debut and were “very loud and very orange.”

Minaj’s real-world endorsement and campaign trail appearance surprised fans and political commentators alike, marking a sharp pivot from her typical focus on music releases and cultural projects. The parody highlighted how major entertainment figures continue to navigate an increasingly polarized media landscape, offering late-night television prime fodder for election-season humor.