On a night fittingly dubbed “DOOMSDAY”—marking the anniversary of legendary hip-hop icon MF DOOM’s passing on Halloween—The Roots’ lead emcee Black Thought delivered an unforgettable tribute during Gorillaz’s sold-out arena show in Seattle.

Taking the stage to perform his powerhouse collaboration with the virtual band, the Philly lyricist stunned the crowd by stepping into the spotlight wearing an authentic replica of MF DOOM’s iconic metal mask. The specialized piece was crafted by KEO-XMEN, the legendary graffiti artist and designer behind DOOM’s original, timeless mask designs.

A Lyrical Masterclass on DOOMSDAY

Standing front and center inside the packed arena, Black Thought’s homage bridged two eras of hip-hop royalty. By donning the KEO-crafted mask, the emcee paid homage to DOOM’s enduring legacy of anonymity, creative freedom, and lyrical mastery.

As the hard-hitting Gorillaz production echoed through the venue, Black Thought’s sharp cadence and commanding stage presence served as a powerful reminder of the deep brotherhood and respect shared within hip-hop’s highest ranks. For the Seattle audience, the convergence of Gorillaz’s genre-bending performance and a raw, heartfelt salute to the villainous underground legend made Halloween 2026 a night to remember.