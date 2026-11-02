The Dallas Cowboys found another painful way to lose Sunday, surrendering a 14-point fourth-quarter lead before falling 33-30 in overtime to the Arizona Cardinals. The stunning collapse snapped a remarkable streak of 69 consecutive home victories dating back to 2000 when Dallas entered the fourth quarter ahead by at least 14 points.

"The Cowboys are a JOKE! This team plays like they've already been eliminated from the playoffs." 😳@DHx34 #NFLPostgame pic.twitter.com/10ijEjklKm — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) November 2, 2026

Dallas appeared comfortably in control after Dak Prescott’s rushing touchdown pushed the advantage to 24-10. Then Arizona made a quarterback change that completely altered the afternoon.

Jerry Jones was livid and rightfully so.

Jerry Jones has lost His mind after the Cowboys Loss 🤯😂 https://t.co/91FanJqWoQ pic.twitter.com/JIXpk1PPIK — ThatOneGuy55 (@Tesla7771) November 2, 2026

Gardner Minshew II replaced struggling starter Jacoby Brissett and immediately energized the Cardinals’ offense. Running back Tyler Allgeier provided the fireworks, rushing for 147 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown and another explosive 52-yard run.

Sunday is in the books for Week 8!



Some blowouts, a couple OT games, great day in the #NFL overall. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Xd8ujqVOPG — False Finish (@FalseFinishHQ) November 2, 2026

With just 1:05 remaining and Arizona trailing 30-24, Minshew orchestrated an 80-yard drive without a timeout. His 13-yard touchdown connection with Michael Wilson tied the game with six seconds remaining.

Kicker Chad Ryland missed the extra point, sending the contest into overtime. He eventually redeemed himself with a 42-yard game-winning field goal, dropping Dallas to 3-5.

Elsewhere, NFL Sunday delivered plenty of chaos.

Buffalo demolished Baltimore 36-10 after Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury on the opening play. Backup Tyler Huntley also exited, leaving the Ravens scrambling at quarterback.

Denver stunned Kansas City 28-24 behind Bo Nix, whose two touchdown passes helped the Broncos survive a dramatic late goal-line stand against Patrick Mahomes.

Cincinnati outlasted Tennessee 43-36 in overtime as Joe Burrow delivered an extraordinary performance featuring more than 450 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and a rushing score.

Washington overwhelmed Philadelphia 27-10, scoring 27 unanswered points after falling behind early. The Eagles’ sixth consecutive defeat intensified concerns surrounding their season.

Tampa Bay blanked Atlanta 16-0, intercepting Michael Penix Jr. four times and limiting Bijan Robinson to 76 rushing yards. Jacksonville crushed Indianapolis 42-7, Pittsburgh handled Cleveland 27-6, and the Rams defeated the Chargers 24-9.

Detroit edged Minnesota 19-15, New England rallied past Miami 24-19, and Las Vegas survived a 38-33 shootout against the Jets.

The wild weekend concludes Monday night when Seattle hosts Chicago, with Sunday’s results already reshaping the playoff conversation across both conferences.