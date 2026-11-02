The Dallas Cowboys found another painful way to lose Sunday, surrendering a 14-point fourth-quarter lead before falling 33-30 in overtime to the Arizona Cardinals. The stunning collapse snapped a remarkable streak of 69 consecutive home victories dating back to 2000 when Dallas entered the fourth quarter ahead by at least 14 points.
Dallas appeared comfortably in control after Dak Prescott’s rushing touchdown pushed the advantage to 24-10. Then Arizona made a quarterback change that completely altered the afternoon.
Jerry Jones was livid and rightfully so.
Gardner Minshew II replaced struggling starter Jacoby Brissett and immediately energized the Cardinals’ offense. Running back Tyler Allgeier provided the fireworks, rushing for 147 yards, including a 63-yard touchdown and another explosive 52-yard run.
With just 1:05 remaining and Arizona trailing 30-24, Minshew orchestrated an 80-yard drive without a timeout. His 13-yard touchdown connection with Michael Wilson tied the game with six seconds remaining.
Kicker Chad Ryland missed the extra point, sending the contest into overtime. He eventually redeemed himself with a 42-yard game-winning field goal, dropping Dallas to 3-5.
Elsewhere, NFL Sunday delivered plenty of chaos.
Buffalo demolished Baltimore 36-10 after Lamar Jackson suffered a thumb injury on the opening play. Backup Tyler Huntley also exited, leaving the Ravens scrambling at quarterback.
Denver stunned Kansas City 28-24 behind Bo Nix, whose two touchdown passes helped the Broncos survive a dramatic late goal-line stand against Patrick Mahomes.
Cincinnati outlasted Tennessee 43-36 in overtime as Joe Burrow delivered an extraordinary performance featuring more than 450 passing yards, five passing touchdowns and a rushing score.
Washington overwhelmed Philadelphia 27-10, scoring 27 unanswered points after falling behind early. The Eagles’ sixth consecutive defeat intensified concerns surrounding their season.
Tampa Bay blanked Atlanta 16-0, intercepting Michael Penix Jr. four times and limiting Bijan Robinson to 76 rushing yards. Jacksonville crushed Indianapolis 42-7, Pittsburgh handled Cleveland 27-6, and the Rams defeated the Chargers 24-9.
Detroit edged Minnesota 19-15, New England rallied past Miami 24-19, and Las Vegas survived a 38-33 shootout against the Jets.
The wild weekend concludes Monday night when Seattle hosts Chicago, with Sunday’s results already reshaping the playoff conversation across both conferences.