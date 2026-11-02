Felony Domestic Violence Charges Against Rick Ross Dropped

Rick Ross has some of his legal issues behind him as his felony battery charge in his domestic violence case has been dropped.

According to TMZ, only two misdemeanor charges of battery and domestic battery were filed. The felony charge was dismissed due to insufficient evidence.

Rick Ross was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, Jazzma Kendrick. Jazzma made the accusations herself and also shared images of a busted lip.

On her Instagram story, Jazzma responded to a message that read, “I’m seeing what Rick is seeing your so gorgeous.” She responded, “He saw a punching bag. The day Rick busted my lip and the day I left.”

She added, “I don’t know a lot of things, but I do know that a man that puts his hands on me, is a man that never loved me and never will. It’s always good until it isn’t. If a man hits you one time, he will do it again. Don’t give him the opportunity. Value your life and leave.”