Halloween weekend in Los Angeles delivered an unstoppable lineup of high-profile celebrations, with Hollywood’s elite coming together for some of the season’s biggest bashes. From intimate birthday dinners to legendary costume events and hit television cast reunions, stars out in full force made it a weekend to remember.

Barbara Palvin & Dylan Sprouse Host “Sprouse House” Halloween

Supermodel Barbara Palvin and husband Dylan Sprouse brought out a star-studded crowd for their annual Sprouse House Halloween celebration. Guests sipped on refreshing drinks from Crazy Mountain while showing off high-concept costumes late into the night.

The heavy-hitting guest list featured an electric mix of fashion icons, musicians, and screen talent, including Snoop Dogg, Machine Gun Kelly, Delilah Belle, Dixie D’Amelio, Winnie Harlow, Irina Shayk, Harry Jowsey, Soo Joo Park, Branden Cook, Jonathan Daviss, Ava Max, Kathryn Newton, Bella Poarch, Dan Reynolds, Evan Ross, Raven-Symoné, Sonia Mena, Stormi Bree, Jordan Chiles, Sofi Tukker, Josh Richards, and Sam Hurley.

Gabrielle Union Celebrates Her 54th Birthday as “Pretty Woman”

On October 30th, Gabrielle Union kicked off Halloween weekend by celebrating her 54th birthday at her home alongside husband Dwyane Wade. Union channelled cinema history in an iconic Pretty Woman ensemble, hosting 150 of her closest friends for a night of dinner, dancing, and specialty drinks.

Partygoers toasted Union with Crazy Mountain Non-Alc Beer alongside custom cocktails and mocktails, including spicy blood orange margaritas, passionfruit lemonades, and mountain mules.

Dancing With the Stars Cast & Alumni Gather for “Mid-Season Haunt”

Rounding out the weekend, the cast and crew of Dancing With the Stars took over Horror Movie Night for hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough’s official “Mid-Season Haunt.”

Current season stars including Connor Wood, Ezra Frech, Jenna Dewan, Julia Stiles, Amber Glenn, Harry Shum Jr., and Tyler Cameron joined series regulars Derek Hough, Alan Bersten, Emma Slater, Ezra Sosa, Jenna Johnson, Mark Ballas, Pasha Pashkov, Britt Stewart, Adele Zaikmann, Hailey Bills, Carter Williams, and Kamri Peterson.

Former contestants and show alums Charli D’Amelio, Kate Flannery, Scott Hoying, and Andy Richter were also in attendance to toast the mid-season milestone.