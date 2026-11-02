Megan Thee Stallion made a grand entrance at Hottieween 2026 on Friday night at Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas, wearing a transforming custom creation designed by Cirque du Soleil.

The custom look evolved in three stages live on stage, shifting from a towering arrival silhouette featuring a giant origami pumpkin skirt into a streamlined party outfit. Designed under Creative Director Gabriel Dubé-Dupuis and designer Miodrag “Mio” Guberinic, the garment required over 700 hours of labor by 23 artisans, featuring 50 yards of fabric, 3D-printed jester embellishments, and magnetic panels.

Her grand entrance featured a four-minute performance by four Cirque du Soleil artists representing the shows KÀ, Michael Jackson ONE, and “O”. Following their act, the performers unveiled Megan as her music dropped, eventually dismantling the pumpkin structure on her cue.

Hot Girl Productions Midorag Gubernic/Cirque de Soleil Midorag Gubernic/Cirque de Soleil

“Working with Cirque du Soleil on this year’s Hottieween costume was such an amazing experience. The amount of preparation, creativity and attention to detail that went into bringing everything to life was incredible. It was the perfect way to set the tone for another unforgettable Hottieween celebration,” said Megan Thee Stallion.

“Hottieween is Megan’s world, and she has made Halloween a signature part of her creative identity, turning her annual celebrations into highly anticipated cultural moments. Our job was to bring a bit of Cirque du Soleil creativity into it,” added Dubé-Dupuis.

Since launching in 2019, Hottieween has grown into a major annual event, hosting star-studded gatherings in cities like Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, Houston, and Las Vegas.