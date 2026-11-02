Private Jet Crashes into Florida Neighborhood Leaving a Crater and Killing Everyone Onboard

Eduin Cruz/UGC/Reuters

A private jet crashed into Palm Beach County, Florida on Sunday afternoon at such a high speed it left a crater and no traces of the plane. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis called it “a cataclysmic plane crash” and stated “it looked like a missile was going down.”

According to CNN, the Learjet 60 erupted in a fireball instantly killing all 9 people on board. The pilot detailed ice accumulating on the plane with an air temperature of 047 degree Celsius and turbulence bouncing the plane by 700 feet.

A private jet crashed into a mobile home park in Palm Beach County, Florida, today, leaving a massive crater, knocking down power lines, and destroying a home.



Multiple fatalities have been reported. pic.twitter.com/0ULI1ph9Pv — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) November 1, 2026

Nine people killed in a horrific private jet crash near West Palm Beach, Florida, USA



The Learjet 60, travelling from Austin, Texas, to the Bahamas, crashed into a residential neighbourhood, leaving a massive crater, fires and debris scattered across the road. Eyewitnesses… pic.twitter.com/pqRVNKZKZp — India First Post (@ifpost47) November 2, 2026

The plane was traveling from Austin, TX to the Bahamas. A frantic pilot could be heard over airwaves. “We’re descending 10,000 feet per minute!”

“We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute,” they yelled, “We’re going to crash into the ground!”

In total, the plane plummeted at 27,000 feet in one minute before crashing into the ground.