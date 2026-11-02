The New York Mets have lost another cornerstone of their franchise’s history with the passing of legendary left-handed pitcher Jerry Koosman, who died Sunday, November 1, at the age of 83. One of the central figures in the Mets’ improbable 1969 World Series championship, Koosman helped transform a franchise once synonymous with losing into one of baseball’s most unforgettable success stories.

According to the organization, Koosman passed away in Osceola, Wisconsin, following a battle with multiple illnesses. The former All-Star was surrounded by his children, bringing an end to the life of a pitcher whose contributions to the Mets extended far beyond his impressive statistics.

Mets owners Steve and Alex Cohen issued a statement recognizing Koosman’s importance to the organization and the championship team that forever changed baseball in Queens.

“Kooz was one of the greatest pitchers in team history and a beloved member of the Mets family,” the Cohens said. “The 1969 Miracle Mets were filled with heroes, and the special southpaw from Appleton, Minnesota, was central to their success.”

The owners also remembered Koosman as a fierce competitor and respected teammate whose World Series performances helped deliver the franchise’s first championship. They extended condolences to his family, friends, former teammates, and everyone who loved him.

For longtime Mets fans, Koosman’s name will forever be connected to October 16, 1969, when the left-hander took the mound at Shea Stadium for Game 5 of the World Series against the heavily favored Baltimore Orioles. With New York holding a 3-1 series advantage, Koosman delivered a complete-game, five-hit performance in a 5-3 victory that secured the Mets’ first world championship.

The final out produced one of the most recognizable images in franchise history, as Koosman leaped into the arms of catcher Jerry Grote while thousands of fans poured onto the field in celebration. The moment became the defining image of a team that had accomplished what many considered impossible.

But Koosman’s role in that championship began before the deciding game. In Game 2 at Baltimore, he held the Orioles without a hit through 6 innings before surrendering a seventh-inning single to Paul Blair. Koosman ultimately helped the Mets secure a 2-1 victory, evening the series and shifting momentum toward New York.

His performances were particularly significant considering the franchise’s history. Established in 1962, the Mets had never finished a season with a winning record before 1969. With Koosman and Hall of Famer Tom Seaver anchoring the starting rotation, the team won 100 regular-season games before completing one of the greatest championship runs in Major League Baseball history.

Koosman was far more than Seaver’s supporting act. After making his MLB debut in 1967, the Minnesota native established himself as one of the National League’s premier young pitchers, finishing the 1968 season with a 19-12 record and a remarkable 2.08 ERA. He earned the first of 2 consecutive All-Star selections and finished second to Johnny Bench in National League Rookie of the Year voting.

His success continued throughout the following decade, including another National League pennant with the Mets in 1973. During that postseason, Koosman defeated the Cincinnati Reds in Game 3 of the NLCS and later helped keep New York’s championship hopes alive with 6⅓ scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics in Game 5 of the World Series.

In 1976, Koosman delivered one of the finest individual seasons of his career, finishing 21-10 with a 2.69 ERA and 200 strikeouts. He placed second in National League Cy Young Award voting, further establishing himself as one of the most accomplished left-handed pitchers in Mets history.

Across 12 seasons with New York, Koosman compiled a 140-137 record, 3.09 ERA, and 1,799 strikeouts in 2,544⅔ innings. He remains the franchise’s all-time leader among left-handed pitchers in wins, starts, complete games, innings pitched, and strikeouts.

Koosman’s legacy also connects both Mets championship teams through one of baseball’s most remarkable transactions. Following the 1978 season, New York traded him to the Minnesota Twins in a deal that eventually brought left-handed reliever Jesse Orosco to Queens. Seven years later, Orosco recorded the final out of the 1986 World Series, giving the Mets their second championship and creating an extraordinary connection between the pitchers who finished both title-clinching games.

Koosman completed his 19-year Major League career with 222 victories, a 3.36 ERA, and 2,556 strikeouts while also pitching for the Twins, Chicago White Sox, and Philadelphia Phillies.

The Mets inducted him into their Hall of Fame in 1989 and retired his No. 36 at Citi Field on August 28, 2021, ensuring that his contributions would remain permanently recognized alongside the franchise’s greatest figures.

For an organization whose identity was shaped by the improbable events of 1969, losing Koosman represents the passing of another irreplaceable link to its foundation. He was the pitcher who stood alongside Seaver, delivered when the championship was on the line, and helped give an entire generation of New Yorkers their first reason to believe the Mets could be champions.

Jerry Koosman will always be remembered as one of the greatest left-handed pitchers to wear a Mets uniform, but his place in franchise history is even bigger than that. He helped turn the Miracle Mets from an unlikely possibility into a championship reality.

Rest in peace to No. 36, Jerry Koosman. Once a Miracle Met, forever a Met.