“The Biggest Night in Latin Music®” is officially returning to Sin City. The Latin Recording Academy® will present the 27th Annual Latin GRAMMY Awards® live from the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Thursday, November 12, 2026.

Broadcasting across TelevisaUnivision’s U.S. platforms at 8 p.m. ET/PT (7 p.m. Central), following a one-hour pre-show at 7 p.m. ET/PT, the milestone celebration features a star-studded lineup of presenters, performers, and nominees. Confirmed talent taking the stage includes Anitta, Banda Los Recoditos, Daddy Yankee, Jorge Drexler, Silvana Estrada, Kany García, Juanes, Carín León, Mon Laferte, Vivir Quintana, Rawayana, Rosalía, Elena Rose, Xavi, and returning host Roselyn Sánchez.

Behind the scenes during three days of intense rehearsals, these global tastemakers will refuel at one of awards week’s favorite traditions: the Official Talent Gift Lounge.

A VIP Retreat for Latin Music’s Biggest Stars

Part luxury hospitality retreat and part brand showcase, the Official Talent Gift Lounge offers artists a moment to unwind between soundchecks while giving participating brands a direct connection to international music icons.

This year’s curated collection of premium gifts from official sponsors and supporters includes: