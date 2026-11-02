So now we’re in nuclear fallout territory. Feeling great again yet? Tucker Carlson is sounding the alarm over what he claims could become one of the most consequential military decisions in modern American history. In a lengthy post on X, the conservative commentator warned that President Donald Trump may be considering a nuclear strike against Iran as early as November 7, allegedly following mounting pressure from (current) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

⛔️Tucker Carlson claims that under pressure from Netanyahu, the Trump administration may be "within days" of a **nuclear** strike on Iran's Pickaxe Mountain, near Natanz. He says Israeli intelligence believes uranium enrichment has restarted there. He argues no conventional US… pic.twitter.com/55DwkWObJz — Dr.Sam Youssef Ph.D.,Ph.D.,DPT. (@drhossamsamy65) November 2, 2026

The potential target, according to Carlson, is Pickax Mountain in central Iran, where Israeli intelligence reportedly believes Tehran has resumed uranium enrichment deep beneath approximately 300 feet of granite. Carlson claims the underground facility is beyond the reach of conventional American weapons, making a nuclear attack the option reportedly being discussed.

Under pressure from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Trump administration may be within days of launching a nuclear strike on Iran. The target would be Pickax Mountain in central Iran, where Israeli intelligence claims the Iranian government has restarted its… — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 2, 2026

“Bibi calls Trump about it every day,” Carlson quoted an unnamed informed observer as saying.

Carlson further alleged that Netanyahu’s political survival is influencing his push for renewed military action. He claimed the Israeli leader faces mounting domestic pressure following recent elections and needs Trump’s intervention to secure a governing coalition.

His account also identified Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, CENTCOM commander Brad Cooper, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and CIA Director John Ratcliffe as figures allegedly supporting renewed military operations. These claims remain unverified, and no official announcement has indicated that Washington is preparing to deploy nuclear weapons.

The potential consequences outlined by Carlson are staggering. He warned that a nuclear detonation could contaminate Persian Gulf water supplies, disrupt already strained global energy markets and encourage other nuclear powers to escalate their own conflicts.

Carlson also claimed Russia has privately suggested an American nuclear attack could establish a precedent for using nuclear weapons against Ukraine, potentially triggering further escalation involving India, Pakistan and North Korea.

“After the first nuclear strike, World War Three is inevitable. That war would be short and final.”

Meanwhile, Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has reportedly condemned the prospect of such an attack as crimes against humanity.

Carlson suggested Trump remains hesitant, with Vice President JD Vance and presidential envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly advocating continued negotiations with Tehran.

Despite the alarming allegations, there has been no official confirmation of a nuclear strike proposal, operational preparations or a November 7 decision deadline.

For now, Carlson’s warning places renewed attention on Washington’s handling of Iran, Netanyahu’s influence over American foreign policy and the potentially catastrophic consequences of escalating an already volatile conflict.