Unruly Agency, founded by visionary CEO Tara Electra, hosted its hottest Halloween party yet, bringing an exclusive night of immersive chaos, elite costumes, and unforgettable moments to Beverly Hills for their 7th annual Halloween affair.

Held at the exclusive Gravitas Members Only Club, the invite-only bash brought together Unruly creators, digital influencers, Hollywood celebrities, hip-hop heavyweights, and nightlife icons for a full-scale immersive nightlife experience that transformed both levels of the club from 9:00 PM until 2:00 AM.

Young Thug and Ice Spice Headline High-Energy Night

Presented by CH@Mobile alongside official partners Fanvue, Listed, and White Rabbit, the in-demand event—with access facilitated by LISTED—saw guests clamoring for entry all evening long.

The night featured headlining music performances by rap superstars Young Thug and Ice Spice. High-octane DJ sets by Sean Will, YUME, and Mad Bobber kept the energy high across both floors, where VIP tables held court and guests enjoyed a premium open bar fueled by White Rabbit.

A Star-Studded Guest List of Creators, Celebrities, and Icons

The exclusive gathering attracted a massive roster of notable VIPs, creators, and entertainment talent, including:

Headliners & Founders: Ice Spice, Young Thug, and Unruly Agency Founder Tara Electra.

Ice Spice, Young Thug, and Unruly Agency Founder Tara Electra. Celebrities & Music Stars: Chris Brown, Tyga, MARIO, Bryce Vine, D Smoke, Justin Combs, Bronny James Jr., and Tom Sandoval.

Chris Brown, Tyga, MARIO, Bryce Vine, D Smoke, Justin Combs, Bronny James Jr., and Tom Sandoval. Top Creators & Digital Talent: N3on, Alabama Barker, Hannah Stocking, Sami Sheen, Breckie Hill, Ross Smith, Trevi Moran, Tara Yummy, Matt Steffanina, Isaak Presley, Molly Eskam, Larry Wheels, Mike Majlak, King Bach, Kindly Meyers, Chloe Veitch, Austin Sprinz, and Sava Schultz.

The room was packed with additional industry figures, creators, and tastemakers, including Hazel-E, King 68 The Great, Madi Wong, Alex Wong, Cayway, Sofia Elizabeth, Amir, Valentina Li, Darrell Jones, Willow Harper, CL7, Hayley Dinae, Casey Atkinson, Alarah Belle, Anycia, Diamond White, Jabio Jarati, Sofia Sarti, Jaime Lily, B. Howard, Sierra Skye, Madison Brodsky, Yaneth Nieves, Paris Power, Leah Talabi, Sarah Talabi, Fiji, Skye Perez, Iggy Rodriguez, Trina Njoroge, Tyrell St. Julian, Sydney Carter, Lexi Williams, Imari Stuart, Miranda Jayde, Jasmine Larose, Gigi Alyse, Kayla Rich, Lili Hirata, Dean May, Diana Lysenko, Hannah Burns, Avery Grace, Lina Ly, Cindy Zheng, Cienna Powers, Winn Maw, Kyla Dodds, Jacqueline Laurito, Marla Altan, Alanna Stein, Abigail Rawlins, Vicky Li, Mike Young, The Professor, Yume, Bianca Henry, Casey Douglass, and Neechi.

Elevating the Creator Community

Unruly Agency stands behind real creators who drive true and sustained audience engagement. Prioritizing community above all, the agency focuses on building a one-of-a-kind family of digital talent while connecting brands directly with consumers through engaging content, innovative campaigns, and high-profile collaborations with the biggest names in the social sphere.

For more information, visit unrulyagency.com

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