Since we are talking about Super Bowl performances, we all remember the moment that coined the phrase wardrobe malfunction.” You know, Justin Timberlake exposing Janet Jackson’s breast in a moment that there is still confusion over. Bet, got it. Do you remember Nelly performing in that set?

Nelly pulled up to Carmelo Anthony’s “7PM in Brooklyn” show and revealed that his moment was forgotten.

“I had the privilege of doing two Super Bowls. But everybody don’t remember the second one, but the second one came off of Tail Feather,” Nelly said. “We went and did that one, but we kind of we got overshadowed.”

That’s because the malfunction happened afterwards. “The sets are changing so fast, right? So you know we just did what we did, you know you running back towards the tunnel with the dancers and everybody. “And then you hear in the back… ‘OH MY GOD’… So you try running back out, but by then everything is coming your way cause that shit go on and off fast. So I actually did not see it in real time.”

You can hear it from Nelly below.