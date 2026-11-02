(L-R) Method Man, Inspectah Deck and RZA of Wu-Tang Clan perform at Truliant Amphitheater on September 18, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

Decades after reshaping the sound and business of hip-hop, Wu-Tang Clan is expanding its media footprint with a dedicated digital audio hub available on SiriusXM from November 4-December 1. Launching in partnership with SiriusXM, the group’s temporary satellite radio home provides a dedicated outlet for exclusive content, live performances, and deep-dive programming from their extensive archive.

The project, presented alongside LL COOL J’s Rock The Bells Radio, offers continuous access to Wu-Tang’s joint catalog, iconic solo endeavors, and rare studio cuts. The channel’s slate includes original interview series hosted by founding members, live concert recordings, and commentary breaking down the crew’s thirty-year legacy.

The media expansion highlights a growing trend among veteran hip-hop acts leveraging satellite, digital, and streaming platforms to maintain autonomy over their intellectual property. The pop-up channel coincides with the group’s Hall of Fame induction and Wu-Tang Clan Day in New York City, which honors the anniversary of their 1993 debut album, Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers).

For more information about the channel, visit https://www.siriusxm.com/channels/the-wu-tang-clan-channel.