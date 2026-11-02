Ye turned Halloween into a historic night for Hip Hop, packing Houston’s NRG Stadium with a reported 80,210 fans on Saturday, October 31. The massive turnout reportedly established a new U.S. attendance record for a rap concert, adding another milestone to the Can’t Tell Me Nothin superstar’s already extensive musical legacy.

Check out the turnout for Ye at his latest stadium concert and even more impressive is the energy of th fans. No too cool for school concertgoers As you may know, Ye’s fans are known for their cult-like support and this imagery is proof that when you do a stadium show, it should look AND feel like this …

Ye officially breaks the record for the HIGHEST-ATTENDED rap concert in United States history, with 80,210 fans at his show in Houston tonight 🤯🏟️ pic.twitter.com/1DS0p4ioRP — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDay) November 1, 2026

The spectacle extended well beyond the stage, especially when two familiar faces made an unexpected appearance in the audience. Drake and Travis Scott were spotted taking in the performance together, creating one of the evening’s biggest talking points.

Drake & Travis Scott attended Ye's Houston show 👀 pic.twitter.com/imVbPh4B7M — Kurrco (@Kurrco) November 1, 2026

Earlier that night, the two rappers had been sitting courtside at the Houston Rockets matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Once the basketball action wrapped, they made their way to NRG Stadium, where Ye was commanding an enormous Halloween crowd.

Drake watching Ye and Playboi Carti perform “Carnival” together in Houston last night. 🐐🔥 pic.twitter.com/8qW8I1WljM — yzyupdates (@yzyupdates) November 1, 2026

Drake’s presence immediately raised eyebrows given his complicated relationship with Ye. Their years of public disagreements, competitive exchanges and occasional reconciliations have generated countless headlines. Seeing the Toronto superstar supporting Ye’s performance offered fans another intriguing chapter in their unpredictable history.

YE

CANT TELL ME NOTHING



LIVE IN HOUSTON 🏟️



IN FRONT OF 80,000+ FANS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WBtoMnrntS — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDay) November 1, 2026

Ye apparently noticed the unexpected visitor himself, reportedly joking from the stage about Drake arriving late to the festivities.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott’s attendance carried its own significance. The Houston native has maintained longstanding creative and personal ties to Ye, making his appearance especially fitting for a hometown stadium spectacle.

The evening also featured appearances from Playboi Carti and Ye’s daughter, North West, who joined him onstage. Celebrated producer Mike Dean was reportedly spotted among the attendees as well.

Between the staggering crowd, surprise celebrity sightings and generations of Hip Hop talent sharing the moment, Ye’s Halloween takeover gave Houston a night that fans will be discussing long after the stadium lights went down.