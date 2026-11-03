The Action Network‘s 2026 midterm election model projects that Democrats are positioned to secure majorities in both the House of Representatives and the Senate on November 3, though its forecasts remain slightly more conservative than live prediction market odds.

According to the internal model, Democrats hold an 85.1% probability of winning the House and a 65.0% chance of capturing the Senate. In comparison, Polymarket traders price Democratic outcomes slightly higher, favoring them at 94.5% for the House and 72.5% for the Senate.

The model forecasts a final count of 229 House seats for Democrats and 206 for Republicans, along with a 52–48 Democratic majority in the Senate. Nationally, the model projects a 6.42-point advantage for Democrats in the popular vote.

“The model gives Democrats a strong chance of winning the House, but the Senate remains less certain,” said Tyler James Webber, political expert at The Action Network. “Democrats are projected to win around 229 House seats, comfortably above the 218 needed for a majority. In the Senate, the model predicts a narrower 52–48 Democratic majority. The difference comes down to which seats are up for election. Democrats can gain House seats across a large number of competitive districts, while the Senate map offers fewer opportunities.”

Webber noted that even with a seven-point national House vote margin, Democrats maintain over a 99% chance of taking the House compared to a 68% chance in the Senate. Built using polling averages, fundamentals, and 40,000 simulations across 63 competitive House districts, the independent model offers a direct baseline to compare against trading markets.