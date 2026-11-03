Hip-hop duo Curren$y and Harry Fraud have released “Duffle 2 The Dealership,” a new single and black-and-white music video setting the stage for their joint album, Off To The Races.

Over Fraud’s atmospheric synths and percussion, the Jet Life Recordings CEO delivers trademark rhymes about fast cars and high-end living. In the visual, Curren$y displays his luxury Benz collection before heading to the dealership with cash to make another purchase.

The single serves as the latest preview of Off To The Races, set for release on November 6 via Jet Life Recordings. The 10-track project follows their recently shared collaboration “The Telethon” with Rome Streetz, and includes additional guest features from Wiz Khalifa, Bruiser Wolf, and Fendi P.

“Duffle 2 The Dealership” marks another entry in the long-standing collaborative partnership between the New Orleans rapper and the New York producer. Off To The Races arrives as Curren$y’s fifth full-length project of 2026, continuing a prolific run that includes Spiral Staircases with Larry June and The Alchemist, alongside his two-part Roofless Records For Drop Tops project with Wiz Khalifa.