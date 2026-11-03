Gold IRAs are self-directed retirement accounts that let you invest in certain types of physical precious metals. Investing in a Gold IRA can be a complex process involving multiple businesses and professionals. In general, a Gold IRA will involve the following parties:

A custodian that manages your account and files any necessary reports

A precious metals dealer that helps you choose eligible products

A depository that will store your precious metals in a secure location

A way to transfer, roll over, or contribute funds to the account

Different companies play different roles in facilitating a Gold IRA purchase. Some handle more of the process than others. There’s no right or wrong way to do it, but it’s important to understand how the process works, who’s in charge of what, and how each party involved gets paid.

Start With Who Does What

How many custodians/depositories do you work with?

Some Gold IRA companies only work with one or two custodians/depositories, while others offer more options. There’s nothing inherently wrong with offering just a few options, but it’s important for a company to be transparent about which custodians/depositories they work with. Ask if you have any say in where your retirement funds/metals will be stored and if you’ll have segregated or unsegregated storage.

Get the Full Cost Picture

How much will a gold IRA cost over time?

It’s helpful to ask any company you’re interested in working with about its fees before you roll over or transfer any of your hard-earned retirement savings, so you can find the best gold IRA company by comparing providers with the same focus on long-term costs. While some companies may advertise free Gold IRAs or waive the first year’s fees, it’s helpful to understand the true lifetime cost of your Gold IRA. We recommend requesting an itemized list of the following fees:

Account set up

Annual administration

Storage

Insurance

Shipping

Transaction fees

It’s also important to understand any markups on products. The spread is the difference between the price you pay for a product and the price a company will offer if you wish to sell it back to them.

Request an itemized list of fees that includes:

One-time fees for account setup Annual fees paid to the custodian for recordkeeping/administration Annual storage and insurance fees Minimum purchase/balance requirements Liquidation, delivery, and transfer fees Are there any other fees that vary depending on the products and/or storage options I choose?

While some companies advertise the lowest fees, their markups may be higher. Other companies may charge slightly more for administration but offer more transparent pricing and a simpler process.

What products are eligible?

There are certain requirements for bullion held in an IRA. Not all coins and bars are eligible. Be sure to educate yourself on what products are and are not eligible before making any purchases. Reputable Gold IRA companies will be transparent about what products are eligible and won’t try to sell you commemorative coins or odd bars that don’t qualify.

Feel free to skip this next part if you know exactly what allocation you want to make and have a solid understanding of the eligible-product rules. For everyone else, continue reading.

A reputable precious metals dealer should be able to educate you on eligible products, including their compositions, the forms they’re available in, their prices, their liquidity, and why you might (or might not) be a good candidate to purchase each one. Be wary of any company that pushes collectibility, scarcity, or makes any other claims that one product will always outperform another.

Want to know more? Complexity equals $$.

Make the Rollover Mechanics Clear

What is the rollover process?

Ask any company you’re interested in working with to explain, in layman’s terms, what the process to fund your new self-directed IRA looks like. Be sure to ask what paperwork will be required, who will contact your current provider, and how long the entire process will take.

While it’s possible to rollover funds yourself, some companies may try to convince you this is the best option even when a direct/custodian-to-custodian transfer would be better. No company should be able to guarantee what your unique tax situation will look like.

In most cases, the process will include:

Timeline

Paperwork for opening your account

Paperwork to transfer/rollover your funds

Selecting products to purchase

Delivery/storage confirmation

Once your account has been funded, you should receive confirmation of what products were purchased and where they will be stored.

Feel free to ask a company what happens if your current provider doesn’t send your funds in a timely manner or requests additional information to verify your identity.

What level of service can I expect?

Before making any decisions, it’s important to figure out who you’ll be working with after your account is set up. While it’s difficult to predict the level of service you’ll receive, you can gain some insight by paying attention to how you’ve been treated thus far. Have their representatives rushed you at any point? Have they fielded all of your questions (including pesky questions about fees)? Have they provided you with the same information in writing that they provided over the phone?

At the end of your comparison shopping calls, you should have a general idea of:

Who your custodian will be

How your bullion will be stored

How much their products and services cost

Their minimum investment requirement

What products they offer

What your next steps will be

Think Through the Exit

What’s right for me?

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to precious metals IRAs. What one investor might look for (low fees and minimal intervention) may not mesh with another investor’s goals (storage flexibility and educational support). Depending on how large of an investment you’re looking to make, it’s important to find a company with minimums that make sense.

Before You Send Any Funds

When narrowing down your list of potential IRA custodians, compare and contrast their written policies on:

Fees

Account funding process

Storage options

Account closure/transfer out process

No company should ever pressure you into making a decision, take your time, ask lots of questions, and make sure you understand everything that’s being asked of you. Save all paperwork, including disclosures, account applications, purchase orders, and storage confirmations. And of course, make sure you understand the company’s policies on liquidations before transferring/rolling over any of your hard-earned dollars.