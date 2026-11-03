LeBron James has spent more than two decades delivering unforgettable moments on the basketball court, and apparently, the 41-year-old icon is still finding new ways to go viral.

LeBron took a sip of alcohol MID GAME 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/UbNSklwYw5 — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) November 3, 2026

During the Philadelphia 76ers’ November 2 matchup against the Chicago Bulls at Xfinity Mobile Arena, James caught attention after casually taking a sip of what was reportedly wine from a fan’s cup during the game.

The unexpected interaction quickly became one of the evening’s most talked-about moments, with reporter Kris Rhim confirming the unusual courtside exchange.

Get this, the fan said he THREW THE CUP AWAY and LeBron is “just another man like me.” LOL Yeah, okay.

Just interviewed Troy Clemons, the Sixers fan whose wine LeBron took a sip of during tonight’s game



And no, he did not save the cup https://t.co/U3oV3Y2ArH pic.twitter.com/vWzkhGJxmH — Kris Rhim (@krisrhim1) November 3, 2026

James was already making his presence felt as Philadelphia built a comfortable lead, contributing dunks, assists, and plenty of energy on both ends of the floor.

The Sixers also received an impressive performance from rookie VJ Edgecombe, who delivered a flawless shooting display in the opening half. Edgecombe connected on all seven of his field goal attempts, scoring 15 points while electrifying the crowd with breakaway dunks.

Chicago’s young talent had its own highlights. Rookie Caleb Wilson showcased his defensive instincts with timely steals before adding a dunk and a buzzer-beating three-pointer to keep things interesting.

Still, James’ spontaneous courtside refreshment managed to generate its own buzz during an already entertaining matchup.

For a player whose career has featured championships, scoring records, and countless viral highlights, taking a sip from a spectator’s cup might rank among his more unexpected in-game moments.