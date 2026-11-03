Chicago rapper Lil Durk has reportedly been placed in solitary confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles, just days before a November 4 hearing that could determine whether he will be released while awaiting his next federal trial.

According to TMZ, Jose Rojas, a union secretary representing Bureau of Prisons employees, confirmed that Durk, whose real name is Durk Devontay Banks, was moved into the facility’s Special Housing Unit on Friday, October 30.

Sources familiar with the situation alleged that correctional officers had repeatedly searched the rapper’s cell without discovering contraband. Durk reportedly questioned a deputy warden about the searches and was subsequently reprimanded for “talking back.” The reported exchange allegedly preceded his placement in restrictive housing, although the Bureau of Prisons has not confirmed the reason for the move.

“For privacy, safety, and security reasons we do not discuss the conditions of confinement for any individual in our custody, including housing assignments, potential disciplinary infractions, or internal security measures,” the agency told TMZ.

The development comes less than 2 months after Durk was acquitted of all 5 murder-for-hire and stalking counts stemming from a deadly August 2022 shooting in Los Angeles. A federal jury returned the not-guilty verdicts on September 11, 2026, marking a significant victory for the Grammy-winning MC and his defense team.

However, the acquittal did not result in his release. Durk remains in federal custody facing separate murder-in-aid-of-racketeering and firearms charges connected to the government’s allegations surrounding his Only The Family organization. He has pleaded not guilty to those charges, and his next trial is scheduled for August 30, 2027.

His attorneys are now asking U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald to reconsider his detention, arguing that the September acquittal should carry significant weight in determining whether he can safely await trial outside federal custody.

The renewed bond proposal includes substantial financial guarantees, with Durk offering music royalties, publishing revenue, touring income, and other assets as collateral. Sony Music Entertainment has reportedly agreed to guarantee an appearance bond of up to $1 million, while additional property and financial commitments have been offered by supporters.

The rapper has also received letters of support from several prominent figures, including Jay-Z, J. Cole, Fanatics founder Michael Rubin, and former Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx.

Among the more notable submissions was a letter from Andrea Robinson, the mother of Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, who was killed in the 2022 shooting. Robinson informed the court that she would not object if the judge determined that Durk should be granted bond.

Durk’s reported return to solitary confinement has also revived questions about his treatment inside the detention facility. Earlier this year, his attorney Christy O’Connor disclosed that he had spent approximately 131 days in restrictive housing following an incident involving an Apple Watch.

His latest reported placement comes at a particularly consequential moment, as the defense attempts to persuade the court that continued detention is unnecessary following the jury’s acquittal.

The allegations surrounding his confinement have not been independently established, and federal prison officials have not publicly identified any disciplinary violation responsible for the reported housing change.

With his November 4 hearing approaching, Durk’s immediate legal battle centers on whether he can secure pretrial release while preparing to defend himself against the remaining federal charges.

For now, the Chicago artist remains behind bars, with the outcome of his latest bond request still undecided.