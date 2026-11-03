Netflix has entered into a multi-year agreement with comedian and actor Druski alongside his production company, 4LIFERS Entertainment, to develop exclusive original content.

The partnership launches on December 1 with the debut of Collect & Praise, a semi-scripted comedy series starring Druski as a profit-driven megachurch pastor and Mike Epps as his deacon. The project expands on one of Druski’s viral internet characters, marking the first of several planned productions under the deal.

“I’ve built my platform by creating characters and comedy that resonate with people,” Druski stated. “This partnership with Netflix will give me the resources to build on that comedy foundation and bring my work to a new global audience. It’s a tremendous opportunity for our team at 4LIFERS Entertainment to expand our reach, develop original programming for the masses and take our creativity to new heights.”

“Druski has a gift for building characters that people can’t stop talking about,” noted John Derderian, Vice President of Next Gen Content at Netflix. “Collect & Praise is just the beginning, and we welcome Druski to Netflix.”

As part of the deal, Netflix will also acquire licensing rights to existing programming from Druski’s catalog, including Coulda Been Love, Coulda Been Daddy, Coulda Been Records Auditions, and selected comedy skits.

The announcement comes during a high-profile period for the entertainer, who was named to Rolling Stone’s Most Influential Creator list in 2026, hosted the BET Awards, and was featured on the cover of TIME Magazine’s TIME100 Next issue. He is also scheduled to host Saturday Night Live on November 7.