NFL star Joe Mixon is mourning the nine lives lost in a devastating private jet crash in Florida, revealing a deeply personal connection to the aircraft and its crew. Just weeks before Sunday’s tragedy, Mixon had traveled aboard the same plane with the same two pilots who ultimately perished in the crash.

🚨HEARTBREAKING🚨🚨



Former #NFL star Joe Mixon shared an emotional message following the tragic plane crash in Florida that claimed nine lives.



Mixon revealed he flew on the EXACT SAME plane last month with the same two pilots, whom he described as incredible people.



“My… pic.twitter.com/fm7oXE4sOm — MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 3, 2026

“Absolutely devastated by yesterday’s tragic plane crash in Florida and the loss of all nine lives. I flew on that exact aircraft last month with those same two pilots. They were incredible professionals and genuinely wonderful people. Hearing the young woman’s story and learning about the bright future she had ahead of her makes it even more heartbreaking that her life was cut so short. My heart, thoughts, and prayers go out to the grieving families and loved ones of everyone on board. A tragic reminder of how fragile life is. Love on your loved ones while you can, because you never know what tomorrow may bring.”

The tragedy unfolded November 1 when an Upper Jets Learjet 60, traveling from Austin, Texas, to North Eleuthera in the Bahamas, reportedly encountered severe weather before plunging onto a roadway near Greenacres in Palm Beach County.

The following clip may be distressing and discretion is advised.

Pilot’s final cockpit audio leaks: “Look outside Jack… holy f*ck we’re out of time” as Learjet plummets 27,000 feet in one minute and crashes in Florida. pic.twitter.com/9b1kqQ8Mu3 — Chris Ripa (@CHRISsW0RLD) November 1, 2026

According to preliminary accounts, the crew reported dangerous icing conditions and thunderstorms while cruising at 35,000 feet. After requesting permission to climb to 55,000 feet, the aircraft reportedly entered a catastrophic descent, falling at approximately 20,000 feet per minute.

Cockpit audio attributed to the flight captured a terrifying final transmission from the co-pilot: “We are in an overspeed condition descending 20,000 feet per minute! We’re out of time.”

Dashcam footage reportedly captured the aircraft’s final moments before it struck the roadway and erupted into flames. Investigators are examining whether structural components separated from the jet before impact.

Among those killed were Captain Jeff Gregory, 55, and 20-year-old co-pilot Nathalia Gadelha Filgueiras, who earned her pilot’s license at just 17.

The passengers included Austin technology entrepreneur Adam Robinson, 44, his wife, ceramic artist Helen Sharp, and their young children, Emma, 4, and Charlie, 2. Family friends Rachael Reed and Charmi Fehr also perished, alongside the family’s nanny, Anita Maria Cetina.

The crash reportedly left a massive crater near Military Trail and Cresthaven Boulevard, injured a person on the ground, and temporarily displaced hundreds of nearby residents.

For Mixon, the tragedy carries an especially haunting reality. His recent encounter with the pilots has become a painful reminder of nine lives lost and the families now facing unimaginable grief.

RIP to all who perished and blessings to the victims families.