Reebok and basketball icon Allen Iverson are celebrating three decades of a classic sneaker with the debut of the Reebok Question Mid Recoded. Originally introduced in 1996, the updated silhouette maintains its iconic original look while integrating modern performance technology for today’s players.
The Recoded format retains the silhouette’s core design DNA while enhancing comfort, traction, and fit. Performance updates include a redeveloped outsole traction pattern, a Super Critical Foam Pod for lightweight cushioning, a refined leather upper for an improved fit, and a midsole stability plate for on-court control.
“30 years later and the legacy continues,” said Allen Iverson. “This shoe has always been about doing things your way and not asking for permission. The Question Mid Recoded keeps that same energy alive for the next generation.”
“With Recoded, the goal was to honor everything that made the Question an icon,” added Anthony Hale, Reebok Basketball Designer. “Rebuilding this shoe for the modern hooper to live in and play in simply meant injecting our latest tech and understanding of how a basketball shoe should feel and perform.”
The model debuts in two colorways: the classic Red Toe featuring its signature pearlized leather toe, and the new 30th Anniversary Green, representing renewal.
The Reebok Question Mid Recoded launches in the U.S. on November 10 for $170 via Reebok.com and exclusively at Foot Locker, followed by a global release on November 16. To mark the launch, Reebok and Foot Locker will host an interactive pop-up event on November 10 at the BOK Building in Philadelphia.