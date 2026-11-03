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State Representative Ron Reynolds Honors Ye Following Historic Houston Concert Record

November 3, 2026
Shawn Grant

Texas State Representative Ron Reynolds presented music icon Ye with an official state proclamation and a Global Icon Award following a landmark Halloween performance at Houston’s Reliant Stadium. The legislative recognition included a commemorative Texas flag flown over the State Capitol, honoring Ye’s contributions to music and culture.

The presentation capped off a record-breaking night powered by independent promoter IKON Presents. The stadium-scale event drew an official attendance of 74,412 fans, marking the highest-attended hip-hop concert in U.S. history and breaking Ye’s previous record.

The Halloween show featured a career-spanning set with special stage appearances by Playboi Carti and Ye’s daughter, North West. The audience also included high-profile attendees, with Drake and Houston native Travis Scott spotted among the crowd.

Following the Houston milestone, IKON Presents continues Ye’s U.S. stadium run with upcoming shows scheduled for November 7 in the Dallas area and November 21 in the Phoenix area.

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