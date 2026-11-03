Texas State Representative Ron Reynolds presented music icon Ye with an official state proclamation and a Global Icon Award following a landmark Halloween performance at Houston’s Reliant Stadium. The legislative recognition included a commemorative Texas flag flown over the State Capitol, honoring Ye’s contributions to music and culture.

The presentation capped off a record-breaking night powered by independent promoter IKON Presents. The stadium-scale event drew an official attendance of 74,412 fans, marking the highest-attended hip-hop concert in U.S. history and breaking Ye’s previous record.

The Halloween show featured a career-spanning set with special stage appearances by Playboi Carti and Ye’s daughter, North West. The audience also included high-profile attendees, with Drake and Houston native Travis Scott spotted among the crowd.

Following the Houston milestone, IKON Presents continues Ye’s U.S. stadium run with upcoming shows scheduled for November 7 in the Dallas area and November 21 in the Phoenix area.