With Election Day finally here, the Trump administration recently suffered a major legal setback after the U.S. Supreme Court rejected an emergency request from the Justice Department to separate approximately 20,000 California mail-in ballots over allegations involving noncitizen voters.

Donald Trump is trying to throw out 20,000 California ballots and intimidate election workers.



Let me be CLEAR: If you interfere with our elections, California WILL come for you. No presidential pardon will save you.



We are READY. Every eligible vote WILL be counted. pic.twitter.com/grAq6SvzWe — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) November 2, 2026

The November 2 decision came in a brief, unsigned, one-sentence order with no noted dissents, leaving intact lower court rulings that had already blocked the administration’s efforts.

Federal officials sought to isolate the disputed ballots pending additional citizenship verification, arguing that the measure was necessary to protect election integrity. California officials challenged the reliability of the government’s findings, raising serious concerns about eligible Americans potentially having their votes sidelined.

🚨BREAKING: Supreme Court DENIES Department of Justice request for emergency stay in California election case. No noted dissents. The Court did not even ask for opposition briefs!



A complete DEFEAT for Trump DOJ. Another victory for Elias Law Group and our clients. pic.twitter.com/lovc9MKdqu — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 2, 2026

Court filings revealed significant discrepancies in the federal data. Of the 20,930 individuals flagged as potential noncitizens, approximately 8,880 were reportedly absent from California’s voter rolls altogether. Thousands of naturalized citizens were also allegedly misidentified.

U.S. District Judge David O. Carter previously described the administration’s matching process as “rife with uncertainty and errors”, warning that separating the ballots could “wreak havoc” on the election.

The legal challenges extended beyond California. In Washington, Chief Judge James Boasberg ordered the administration to halt certain ballot-related demands, while another federal judge restricted Justice Department actions involving local election officials.

California Governor Gavin Newsom welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision, condemning what he called “disgusting and dangerous attacks on our democracy”. State Attorney General Rob Bonta was equally critical, saying the administration’s repeated appeals “reeked of desperation”.

Newsom also pledged to pursue legal action against anyone attempting to interfere with California’s elections.

The Justice Department, meanwhile, continued encouraging the public to report suspected election violations, including allegations of noncitizen voting.

The dispute has intensified scrutiny of federal voter verification practices, particularly the potential consequences of inaccurate government databases.

As Californians prepare to cast their final ballots, the Supreme Court’s intervention leaves state election officials free to proceed without the requested segregation order, closing another chapter in an increasingly contentious battle over voting rights and federal election authority.