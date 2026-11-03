With one day remaining before Election Day, nonpartisan initiative When We All Vote has reached 30 million voters through its largest-ever Party at the Polls program. Building on momentum from over 2,000 early voting gatherings, the organization and its partners will host more than 1,000 Election Day celebrations across the nation.

A major flagship event in Jackson, Mississippi, focuses on voter engagement at Jackson State University and Tougaloo College. Partnering with Mississippi MOVE—which is offering free rides to polling locations—and Hoopbus, the initiative brings together concerts and community block parties featuring figures such as country artist Reyna Roberts and WNBA star Nneka Ogwumike. The Mississippi festivities follow previous flagship events held in North Carolina, Michigan, and Arizona.

Now in its tenth year, the Party at the Polls model is designed to boost local voter participation by two to four percentage points. The program includes over 180 campus events supported by the ALL IN Campus Democracy Challenge. All gatherings are open to the public and provide nonpartisan voter resources, though voting is not required to attend.

“Less than 24 hours before Election Day, When We All Vote has already connected with millions of voters, encouraging them to make their voices heard and helping them navigate an increasingly confusing system,” said Kalisha Dessources Figures, Senior Advisor for When We All Vote. “Our Party at the Polls celebrations across the country have been a reminder that voting isn’t just a civic duty or a chore to check off of our to-do lists — it is a source of community and power.”

To support voters facing logistical challenges, more than 1,000 legal volunteers from We The Action are assisting with election protection efforts across the country.