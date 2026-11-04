Drake’s relationship with Apple Music has come full circle in 2026, with the streaming giant placing the Toronto superstar front and center on its “Rap Life: Best of 2026” playlist, recognizing a year reportedly defined by massive streaming numbers and renewed commercial momentum.

Drake has been named Apple Music’s Best Rapper of 2026 🔥



“For so many years now, that's been the work of one Aubrey ‘Drake’ Graham, and 2026 was no different. The MC made his loudest comeback in years with a three-album release weekend spanning hip-hop, R&B, and dance, a… pic.twitter.com/WNaNEBCw8Y — NFR Podcast (@nfr_podcast) November 3, 2026

The recognition follows the reported success of ICEMAN, which has been credited with surpassing 2 billion streams, alongside records including “Janice STFU” and “Spend Dat.” The playlist also features artists such as Lil Baby and Yung Miami, placing Drake among the year’s most prominent rap releases.

We didn’t forget how they were moving not too long ago but more on that below …

For longtime followers, Apple’s embrace of Drake carries some interesting history.

Back in June 2015, Drake helped introduce Apple Music during the company’s Worldwide Developers Conference, appearing onstage to unveil Apple Music Connect. His involvement reportedly included a $19 million partnership, positioning him as one of the platform’s most recognizable early ambassadors.

Apple Music launched 10 years ago today.



Here's Drake at WWDC 2015 with the announcement.pic.twitter.com/GWP1KyGQ5r — Dan Runcie (@RuncieDan) June 30, 2025

His influence extended through OVO Sound Radio and the 2016 release of VIEWS, which initially arrived exclusively on Apple Music. The album eventually became the platform’s first project to surpass 1 billion streams.

Apple executives later credited Drake with “almost single-handedly” establishing the service’s cultural relevance during its formative years.

That history became a source of tension during Drake’s highly publicized feud with Kendrick.

During the feud, Apple Music faced backlash over promotional activity surrounding Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” including a social media post repeatedly featuring “They not like us.” Some Drake supporters questioned the company’s loyalty to an artist who had played such an instrumental role in its early success.

Like the headline said, weird.

Now, Apple’s latest recognition adds another fascinating chapter to that relationship. Drake’s three-album campaign, spanning ICEMAN, Maid of Honour and HABIBTI, has reinforced his streaming dominance and sparked fresh debate over commercial success and artistic innovation.

Drake currently has both the #1 Rap Song & Rap Album on Apple Music US‼️🤯



▪️#1 Rap Song — Janice STFU

▪️#1 Rap Album — ICEMAN pic.twitter.com/syjdlk9CHi — RapTV (@Rap) October 29, 2026

More than a decade after helping introduce Apple Music to the world, Drake remains one of the platform’s most influential artists, with 2026 providing another reminder of his enduring impact on hip hop’s digital economy.