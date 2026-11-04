Former President Barack Obama is weighing in on the 2026 midterm elections following a major Democratic blue wave of wins that has reshaped the political conversation in Washington. After spending much of October campaigning for candidates across several battleground states, Obama celebrated the results while urging Democrats to turn their electoral momentum into meaningful action.

Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face.



These results were only possible because outstanding candidates stepped forward in… — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) November 4, 2026

In a statement following Tuesday’s elections, Obama praised voters, candidates and election workers for their contributions to the democratic process.

“Tonight, the American people sent a clear message — they want a politics that brings people together rather than divides them, and leaders who offer concrete solutions to the challenges they face. These results were only possible because outstanding candidates stepped forward in every region of the country — including in areas once considered long shots. They came from different backgrounds and represented a range of political perspectives, but were united by shared values, a belief in public service, and a commitment to putting the people of their districts and states first. We also owe a debt of gratitude to the thousands of election officials and volunteers from both parties who helped ensure a smooth election and carried out one of the most essential functions of our democracy. While this administration has another two years in office, our job now is to roll up our sleeves, make changes wherever we have the power to do so, prevent further damage, and lay the groundwork for the future.”

Obama just had a mic drop moment, mocking Trump:



“He's got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory. It's gold everywhere.” pic.twitter.com/krQd3QAaZX — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) October 24, 2026

Obama’s involvement throughout the election cycle included appearances in Ohio, Michigan and Georgia, where he rallied support for candidates including Sherrod Brown, Abdul El-Sayed, Jon Ossoff and Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Obama did a 5-minute comedy masterclass on the Cheesecake Factory MAGA meltdown at the Ossoff/Bottoms rally tonight. Absolutely incredible. pic.twitter.com/I6b7lqYJo1 — Blue Georgia (@BlueGeorgia) October 29, 2026

His campaign messaging frequently challenged President Donald Trump’s economic policies, tariffs and governing priorities, characterizing the administration through what he called “chaos, cruelty, corruption, and incompetence”.

With the 2028 presidential election approaching, Obama’s message places renewed attention on Democratic leadership, congressional accountability and the party’s ability to deliver results following its midterm gains.