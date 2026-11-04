Atlanta rapper and Billboard Hot 100 artist Belly Gang Kushington has revealed the title and cover art for his sophomore project, GOOD DOPE SELL ITSELF, releasing November 13.

The title draws on street-economics logic—that a quality product moves on reputation rather than hard selling. Belly Gang applies that framework to his music, signaling that his work speaks for itself without manufactured attention. The release follows his April 2025 debut project, THE STREETS IS YOURS.

The announcement comes during a breakout year driven by his single “WTF GOIN” featuring 21 Savage, which has accumulated over 97 million streams since June 2026. The track reached No. 1 on the U.S. Urban Chart, No. 1 on the Shazam U.S. Top 200, and No. 1 on TikTok’s Top 50 Viral Charts with 2.4 million creations.

Named Billboard Hip-Hop’s Rookie of the Month for March 2026 and selected for the 2026 XXL Freshman Class, Belly Gang also earned an RIAA Gold certification for “Friend Do (Remix)” featuring YKNIECE while surpassing 400 million career streams.

Alongside the project reveal, Belly Gang announced the WTF GOIN Tour, his first multi-city run, featuring stops in Atlanta on November 25, Detroit on December 3, and Houston on December 8.