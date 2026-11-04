Four years ago, Drake and 21 Savage joined forces for Her Loss, delivering a collaborative album that quickly became a commercial juggernaut and one of the most talked-about rap releases of 2022. Released November 4 of that year, the 16-track project captured both artists operating at full throttle, creating a chemistry that continues to resonate with fans.

4 years ago today, Drake & 21 Savage dropped their collab album ‘Her Loss’ 💝



▫️GRAMMY nominated

▫️10B+ global streams

▫️Eligible for 3x platinum

▫️404k sold first week

▫️8 top ten hits on Billboard

▫️Most streamed rap collab album ever pic.twitter.com/yx2VwwdbpA — Hip Hop All Day (@HipHopAllDay) November 4, 2026

The numbers were staggering from the jump. Her Loss debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, moving 404,000 equivalent album units during its opening week while generating an extraordinary 513.56 million on-demand streams. Every track landed on the Billboard Hot 100, with eight breaking into the top 10, reinforcing the duo’s collective star power.

Drake & 21 Savage's collab album 'Her Loss' dropped 4 years ago today 💿🤝 pic.twitter.com/cedSIcQ23e — RapTV (@Rap) November 4, 2026

Musically, the album gave listeners plenty to unpack. Drake leaned heavily into his competitive rap instincts, delivering pointed bars, slick punchlines and melodic stretches that complemented 21 Savage’s icy delivery and calculated cadence. Records like “Rich Flex” became instant cultural fixtures, while “Hours in Silence” showcased the more atmospheric side of their partnership.

The project’s staying power extended into awards recognition and streaming history. Her Loss earned a Grammy nomination for Best Rap Album and achieved double-platinum certification, with reported global streaming totals surpassing 10 billion.

Its rollout also became part of the conversation, featuring a playful promotional campaign built around fictional media appearances and magazine covers that generated enormous attention across social platforms.

As the album approaches its fourth anniversary on November 4, 2026, fans continue revisiting its standout moments, sharing favorite verses, artwork and memories from an era when two of rap’s biggest names turned their musical chemistry into a defining commercial success.