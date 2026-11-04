Two new film clips have been released for director David Leitch’s upcoming R-rated action thriller How to Rob a Bank, offering audiences a preview ahead of its theatrical debut next Friday, November 13.

The newly debuted clips, titled “This is Real Life” and “The System is Corrupt,” showcase the tone and tension of the heist feature. Written by Mark Bianculli, the story follows a group of social media-savvy bank robbers who broadcast their daring crimes online. As their viral fame grows, they attract the attention of a veteran FBI agent and a skilled software engineer. Undeterred by law enforcement closing in, the group pushes forward with their most ambitious heist yet.

The film features an ensemble cast led by Nicholas Hoult, Zoë Kravitz, Anna Sawai, Rhenzy Feliz, and Christian Slater as Walton, along with Pete Davidson and John C. Reilly.

Produced by Brian Grazer, Jeb Brody, Allan Mandelbaum, Kelly McCormick, and Leitch, alongside executive producers Ben Ormand and Bianculli, How to Rob a Bank opens nationwide on November 13, with tickets available for purchase now.