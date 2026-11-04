Lucky Daye and Muni Long have released the official music video for “Knockin,” their collaborative track featuring Atlanta band The Paradox. The release serves as the latest visual from Lucky’s album ALOUD!.

Anchored by guitar instrumentation and a blend of rock and soul, “Knockin” presents a back-and-forth narrative detailing a fictional love triangle. Lucky opens the track with smooth vocals before Muni enters with her signature sharp lyricism and attitude, turning an initial flirtation into a playful confrontation.

The accompanying video captures the intimacy of a live studio session, keeping the focus on the vocalists and their on-screen dynamic. Backed by The Paradox, Lucky delivers his verses with steady charisma before Muni shifts the energy of the room, with the band offering a live backdrop throughout the visual.