Phenta Soldier has a theory about what pop has lost. So much of music culture now overlaps with influencer culture and constant content, he argues, that escapism and mystery have been squeezed out, and he suspects there are listeners who miss them. His whole project is built on that suspicion, and on his new single, “Mercury and Ice,” he makes the case again.

He describes the track, jokingly, as riding a “dark Kylie Minogue” beat: moody and cinematic, yet propulsive enough for the gym. The joke undersells the subject. The song is about betrayal and what is left afterwards, and the decision to set that to a dancefloor tempo rather than a ballad says a good deal about how its author thinks. In Phenta Soldier’s world, feeling is something you stage.

The man behind the name is Nathaniel Weller, a Londoner now living in Los Angeles, and the instinct was inherited. Both parents were musicians with successes of their own, and he grew up in the wings, among live shows and backstage rooms. What held his attention was the way music, fashion, imagery and identity could add up to a complete world.

He came of age between 2007 and 2010, a stretch he regards as a golden period for pop music, visuals and larger-than-life identities. Crucially, it predated social media’s grip. “Artists often felt more mysterious, character driven and theatrical,” he says.

Japan became an important part of his development. Avex, one of the country’s biggest entertainment companies, took notice of his music and visuals and released his debut album there. The theatricality and visual culture he encountered strengthened instincts he already had. What has emerged since is goth pop with a clear lineage: the New Romantic flamboyance of Dead or Alive, the cool synth pop of New Order and the big, glossy choruses of 2000s chart pop.

It has also emerged against resistance. People have repeatedly told him how to look, how to sound, how to present himself. His defence is craft. “I try to put my energy into the quality of the songs, melodies, production, videos and visuals,” he says, “and trust that if the work is strong enough, the rest will fall into place.”

Then there is the question of visibility. Phenta Soldier has been tagged “mystery pop,” and he welcomes the label. Give too much away on social media, he argues, and the character dissolves. “An artist should be able to create a world that feels slightly unknowable.”

The visuals carry much of that world, and he has a hand in all of them. An earlier single, “Shadows Fall,” was selected by the Music Video Awards, and its video has passed 200,000 views.

That vision began finding wider recognition with 2025’s “I’m Still (Bored).” The song and its video were honored in both music and visual categories, taking Bronze at the Global Music Awards in each, and the project was named a finalist and nominee at ZepFEST, where it was selected for screening. With the video also building a strong response online, the release marked another step in bringing Phenta Soldier’s music and visual world together.

“Mercury and Ice” picks up where it left off, his dark pop turning more cinematic again. Cinema keeps tugging at him. He tells a story about a cameo in “The Wheels of Heaven,” in which Mickey Rourke had to hold a knife to him: “both thrilling and slightly terrifying.” He would like to write and direct a horror film one day, and score it himself.

For now the plans are musical: more work with collaborators such as David Goodes of Alphaville and Judie Tzuke, whom he speaks of almost as allies who “appear at exactly the right time,” and live shows theatrical enough that audiences put their phones away. Ask what sets him apart and he demurs, wary of sounding self-important. What he will say is what he wants the work to do. “Good art should make you want to dream.”

Phenta Soldier is on Spotify, Instagram and YouTube.

Watch the video for “Mercury and Ice”: youtu.be/8c5baP4y2xg

Watch the video for “I’m Still (Bored)”: youtube.com/watch?v=CWsT9VoDztU