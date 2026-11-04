Unrivaled has announced a multiyear partnership with learning and employability company Chegg, designating the brand as the Official Student Success Partner of the league and presenting partner of Hive BC.

The collaboration integrates Chegg across league operations and Hive BC platforms. Brand placement will feature prominently on Hive BC game and practice jerseys, as well as serving as presenting partner for the club’s all-access YouTube docuseries. The partnership also includes custom digital content, behind-the-scenes storytelling, in-venue signage, and a dedicated Hive Club Night at Sephora Arena in Miami featuring player meet-and-greets and student community outreach.

Through the agreement, Chegg will provide Unrivaled’s audience access to its educational and career tools, including digital academic support and its Internships.com platform to connect students with real-world work experience.

“As we continue to grow the individual brands for each club, we’re proud to welcome Chegg as presenting partner of Hive BC,” said Taylor Lake, VP of Partnerships at Unrivaled. “This partnership will elevate the club and its athletes while aligning with our league’s mission to uplift and empower individuals beyond the game itself.”

“Unrivaled is proof of what happens when talented people are given the chance to own their future, and that’s exactly what we want for every student,” added Heather Hatlo Porter, Chief Brand Officer at Chegg.

The announcement comes ahead of Unrivaled’s Roster Reveal Show on the B/R App and Bleacher Report’s YouTube channel.