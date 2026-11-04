Wyclef Jean Breaks Down the Sound and Soul of Prime Video’s ‘The Greatest’

When tackling the legacy of “The Greatest of All Time,” the soundscape has to match the magnitude of the icon. Enter multi-platinum artist, producer, and cultural architect Wyclef Jean, who stepped up to helm the music for Prime Video’s The Greatest—the first authorized scripted series chronicling the life of Muhammad Ali. In this exclusive interview with The Source, Wyclef opens up about the intricate process of blending classical grandeur with hip-hop innovation, channeling Ali’s unyielding spirit, and why this project stands as a definitive tribute to a global legend.

The Source: Gladiator serves as the lead single for The Greatest, the first authorized scripted series on Muhammad Ali. How did you approach translating Ali’s resilience, charisma, and larger-than-life presence into the sonic fabric of this song?

Wyclef Jean: I approached the music by ensuring it felt bigger than life. When it comes on, it has to feel grand, glorious, and victorious—which is what Ali represents. I used sounds like trumpets, big drums, and big vocals to capture that energy. I also listened to a lot of arena music, orchestral music, and Bach to get into that sonic zone, especially considering Ali performed in arenas like the one in Athens.

The Source: The track is an anthemic number blending soaring, soulful vocals with high-energy production. What specific musical choices, from instrumentation to vocal arrangement, did you make to evoke the drama and atmosphere of the boxing ring in Ali’s life journey?

Wyclef Jean: I approached it like a hip-hop opera. For the vocals, I chose Kofi Black because his voice is pure and acts as a hybrid of the past, present, and future—similar to artists like Leon Bridges. Musically, I wanted each instrument to help tell the story of the gladiator, creating moments where the music almost “talks” against the vocalist.

The Source: Since The Greatest is a coming-of-age story focusing on Ali fighting for the rights of becoming his own man, how did the series’ narrative and creator Ben Watkins’ vision shape your songwriting process for the song?

Wyclef Jean: It shaped my process as a producer because you have to listen closely to the director’s vision. I kept reminding myself that this is the first movie approved by Ali’s entire family, so it had to be authentic. I approached it to feel not just like a current trend, but like something nostalgic and timeless.

The Source: Muhammad Ali was not only a sporting icon, but also a global humanitarian and cultural force. What personal impact or memories has Ali’s legacy had on your life and career as an artist and advocate?

Wyclef Jean: It started when I was young. I’ve always been militant and stood against apartheid, and I later even got to meet Nelson Mandela. Ali always kept the same energy outside the ring that he had inside it—he was truly fighting for us. When you see someone put an entire nation on his back like that, it inspires you. It gives you the perspective that whatever challenges you face, you can push through them because of the precedent he set.