Yolanda Renee King, the only grandchild of civil rights icons Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King, cast her first ballot in Atlanta on Election Day alongside her parents, Martin Luther King III and Arndrea Waters King.

The voting milestone took place on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, at Trinity Presbyterian Church. The moment connected Yolanda’s first experience at the ballot box with her family’s generations-long dedication to expanding and protecting civil rights.

As one of nearly 50 million eligible voters between the ages of 18 and 29, Yolanda aims to leverage her experience to encourage young people across Georgia and the nation to engage in the political process. By stepping into the voting booth, she seeks to inspire her peers to recognize the influence of their collective voice on issues shaping their future.

Drawing on her grandparents’ historical legacy while establishing her own leadership path, Yolanda views voting as a personal milestone and a vital civic responsibility.

“My grandparents had their fight. My parents had theirs. This one is mine. People bled for this right. I’m not going to waste it.”