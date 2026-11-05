The launch trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone Hajin Conflict features “Haegeum” by Agust D, the solo moniker of BTS member SUGA.

Extracted from his 2023 album D-DAY, the title track prominently incorporates the haegeum, a traditional Korean string instrument. The musical composition provides a fitting accompaniment for Hajin, marking the first map setting in South Korea for the Call of Duty: Warzone franchise.

This trailer showcases the official launch footage for the Hajin map set to Agust D’s track.