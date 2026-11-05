Carmelo and La La Anthony Officially Reach Divorce Settlement

Carmelo and La La Anthony first filed for divorce nearly a decade ago. Now, the two have officially reached a settlement.

According to TMZ, the settlement was a bit easier now that their son, Kiyan, is 19 and no longer a factor for child support. Additional terms were confidential.

The two had been together since 2004 and split in June 2021 citing irreconcilable differences. However, widespread rumors allege Anthony cheated.

Last year, Carmelo Anthony’s induction into the Basketball Hall of Fame was a powerful celebration of his career, but fans could not help noticing one missing piece. While his children Kiyan and Genesis were front and center, and LeBron James joined the applause from the crowd, Melo’s ex-wife La La Anthony was not in attendance. Her name was also absent from his heartfelt speech, sparking immediate conversation online.

Reactions on socials came fast. Some supporters argued that mentioning La La might have overshadowed the night’s purpose, which was honoring Melo’s accomplishments and his family who stood by him. Others pointed out that Melo has only recently acknowledged Genesis publicly and has kept her largely out of the spotlight, suggesting his focus was simply on protecting his children and highlighting his current priorities.

There were also fans who felt La La’s absence spoke for itself. They noted that respecting her space and privacy was the best move, especially given how their relationship has evolved. On the other hand, some took a lighter approach, joking that few people would bring up an ex in a moment so deeply personal.

In the end, Melo’s message centered on love, accountability, and redemption. He made it clear that his children give him purpose beyond basketball, emphasizing the personal growth that came with fatherhood. While La La’s absence stirred plenty of debate, the night remained a testament to Melo’s legacy and his journey as both a player and a father.