The character screen is the first real decision in WoW Forever, and in a Classic-style game it is a heavy one. Leveling is slow, dungeons need a full group, and the class picked on day one decides which groups will want that character at 60. Forever adds a new race and a set of combinations Classic never allowed, which makes the screen more tempting than ever. This guide looks at what has changed, how to think about roles and racials, and how to avoid a choice that has to be undone forty levels later.

Why the First Choice Matters More in Classic Style

In a modern expansion a new character reaches the level cap quickly. In a Classic-style game it does not. The climb to 60 is long, much of it happens in groups, and the reputation a player builds on a server is tied to one name and one class.

That is why a wrong pick feels expensive. A second climb takes about as long as the first, which is usually the point where WoW forever boosting enters the conversation. Getting the first choice right saves that whole detour.

The New Race and Class Combinations

Blizzard’s official race and class overview for WoW Forever names six pairings that Classic never allowed:

Class New option What it changes Hunter Human A Human ranged class with a familiar Alliance start Mage Orc Orc racials on a caster for the Horde Paladin Undead Paladins become available to the Horde Priest Gnome A Gnome healer for the Alliance Shaman Dwarf Shamans become available to the Alliance Warlock Troll A new Horde caster pairing

Anyone weighing World of Warcraft forever boosting for an alt can read the table as a shortlist of alts that play differently from anything on an old Classic account. Outside it, Warrior stays open to every race, Skyborne included, and Rogue gets no new pairing apart from Skyborne.

Skyborne and Zephras Isle

The biggest addition is a whole new race. 80.lv describes the Skyborne as a race of windswept elves and notes that playing one requires an extra purchase, starting with the Heroic Pack. Their home is Zephras Isle, which Blizzard’s own overview mentions in the High Order’s story.

Blizzard splits the race into two subraces with different class lists. The Horde’s Windshaper Skyborne can be Druid, Hunter, Rogue, Shaman or Warrior, and the Alliance’s High Order Skyborne can be Druid, Hunter, Mage, Rogue or Warrior. A brand-new starting zone is also one of the few parts of a Classic-style launch with no old memories attached, so even a player who plans to hand the later levels to a WoW forever booster may want to see Zephras Isle in person. It will only be new once.

Pick the Role Before the Class

Old advice, still true: figure out the job first, the class second. What does the character do when the group pulls? The answer changes everything:

Tank: sets the pace, and most groups start by finding one.

sets the pace, and most groups start by finding one. Healer: the role everyone is looking for, so the wait for a dungeon is usually short.

the role everyone is looking for, so the wait for a dungeon is usually short. Damage: the crowded seat, where gear and showing up on time are what get a player noticed.

Tanks and healers lean on other players most of all on the way to 60. A guildmate who already knows a dungeon can walk a fresh healer through it, and the healer learns the pulls at the same time. A paid WoW forever carry solves a different problem: it gets a character through a dungeon quickly rather than teaching it the route. Guild help of the first kind is one of the reasons the social side of Classic matters so much.

When the Second Character Turns Out to Be the Real One

It happens to almost everyone. Thirty levels into a Warrior, a Shaman starts to look more interesting, or the guild needs a healer more than another damage dealer.

At that point there are two honest options. One is to start over and enjoy the second climb. The other is a WoW forever boost for the new character, so it joins the first raids alongside the guild while the original keeps its place.

Faction Lines Have Moved

In Classic, Paladins were Alliance-only and Shamans were Horde-only. Forever lifts both limits: Undead can be Paladins and Dwarves can be Shamans. For the first time in a Classic-style game, both factions can field both classes.

That changes how guilds plan their rosters. A Horde guild that wants a Paladin from the first raid night may ask a member to roll one, and a WoW forever boost service is one way to have that extra character ready without the member abandoning their main. For a solo player, the change mostly means more freedom: the class no longer decides the faction.

Racials: Small Edges, Not Deal-Breakers

Racial traits still matter in Classic-style raiding, but less than many players fear. Blizzard’s overview describes them as traits that add flavor and utility to each race, and it also announces updated racial traits for Forever. Values from old Classic guides are therefore a poor guide, and the in-game tooltips on launch day are the ones to read.

What stays stable is the way racials split. Some have to be pressed, ideally at the right second. Others work on their own, and most players forget they are even there. There is a second line, too: combat help on one side, everyday comfort on the other, like a profession bonus or an easier trip across the map. Raiders lean toward the combat side. Players who mostly quest and gather get more out of comfort. Anyone who already juggles enough buttons will probably prefer a passive. The difference between races only becomes serious in top-end raiding, and for everyone else, liking the character after hundreds of hours counts for more than a few points on a stat sheet.

Professions and Class Go Together

A class choice also shapes which professions make sense. Gathering pairs well with leveling, because herbs, ore and skins come from the zones a character is already walking through. Crafting pays off later, once materials and gold allow it.

Forever keeps the Classic split between gathering and crafting but adds layers on top, among them profession perks earned over time and bonuses tied to camping. Those extras may still shift before November 4, so they work better as a pleasant bonus than as the reason to pick a profession. All of it takes hours, which is worth remembering for anyone who plans WoW forever boosts for levels and expects the professions to catch up by themselves.

The material side is easier to plan. One character questing through a zone never finds as much ore or as many herbs as a crafting profession wants. That gap is why crafting and gathering usually come as a pair, and the pair saves gold each time the skill goes up. Mining and Blacksmithing make sense for plate wearers. Leatherworking goes well with a class that skins its kills anyway. Tailoring stands apart: its cloth falls from humanoid enemies, so it needs no gathering partner.

A Simple Way to Decide

Between reserving a name and pressing Create, there is time for a short list:

Role first. The class comes after, from the ones that fit that role. Pick a side by people, not by racial bonuses: where the friends play, where the guild raids. Is the pairing new to Forever? If so, check whether that makes a difference for the guild’s roster. Consider Skyborne only if the required pack is already owned. Settle on one plan for an alt, whether that means a second climb or a WoW forever boosting service once the main is at 60.

A choice made this way rarely needs undoing. And when it does, Classic-style games have always left room for a second character.