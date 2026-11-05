Cincoro Tequila has announced the launch of a limited-edition expression, Añejo Reserva, timed for the holiday season.

Crafted from Blue Weber agave sourced from the highlands and lowlands of Jalisco, the expression is aged for 28 months in Tennessee whiskey barrels before being artfully blended with Cincoro Extra Añejo. The resulting spirit delivers flavor notes of toasted oak, baking spices, cooked agave, and dark chocolate.

“Añejo Reserva brings a new dimension to the Cincoro portfolio, with a complex flavor profile developed through our extended aging and blending process. Michael Jordan and I personally taste every batch before bottling to ensure each expression meets the high standards of quality and craftsmanship we’ve set for Cincoro,” said Emilia Fazzalari, Cincoro Tequila Co-Founder. “We’re excited to introduce Añejo Reserva and share its exquisite taste with tequila enthusiasts.”

“We set out to create something special with Añejo Reserva, and I’m really proud of the result,” added co-founder Michael Jordan. “It’s smooth and delicious, and I’m excited to share it with friends and family this holiday season.”

Priced at $149.99 for a 750mL bottle, the release is presented in a white-and-gold bottle and gift box featuring an agave design. Available starting November 4, the expression can be purchased online and at select retailers, including Total Wine & More and Binny’s, as well as select high-end bars and restaurants.