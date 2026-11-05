Denim Tears has unveiled the Denim Tears Superstar 82 and Stan Smith 80, marking the first sneaker releases in a multi-year partnership with adidas Originals.
Founder Tremaine Emory drew inspiration for the designs from the history of the plastic plaid bag. Originating in Hong Kong in the 1970s before spreading to Africa, the pattern was brought to America by African and Chinese immigrants and remains a staple on New York’s Canal Street.
“I want these symbols to be seen as American, because they are,” said Emory. “If someone sees this print and doesn’t see America, they’re seeing it wrong. The people who carry it are living here. They’re part of America, and what they do here matters.”
Both models feature full cotton canvas uppers wrapped in the plaid pattern across red, black, blue, and cream hues. The Superstar 82 incorporates contrasting serrated 3-Stripes and a deep blue upper detail, while the Stan Smith 80 adds a deep green suede heel tab and perforated 3-Stripes. Both silhouettes feature metal eyelets, gold-foil co-branding, and introduce the Akan Sankofa symbol on the heel and tongue.
“It’s an honor to work with a legendary shoe brand that has done long-term partnerships with great designers that have come before me, and ones that are my highly respected contemporaries,” added Emory.
The Denim Tears Superstar 82 ($180 USD) and Stan Smith 80 ($160 USD) release on November 7, 2026, exclusively at African Diaspora Goods in SoHo, New York.