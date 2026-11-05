No games. No mixed signals. No unnecessary drama. Justtouch is keeping it simple with his latest R&B release, “No Complications,” featuring Brian Angel of the acclaimed R&B group Day26.

Emerging from Houston’s diverse music scene, Justtouch — born Shaimon Jaquia Lee — delivers a smooth, soulful record for listeners who are tired of complicated relationships and ready for something genuine.

“No Complications” explores the desire to find that rare connection where honesty, loyalty, attraction and peace can exist without the confusion that often defines modern dating.

“It’s about finding a genuine connection without all the drama, games or confusion,” Justtouch explains. “Sometimes you just want something real — honesty, loyalty and peace with someone special.”

The collaboration with Brian Angel of Day26 gives the record an added dose of R&B pedigree, pairing Justtouch’s Houston-bred style with the seasoned vocalist for a record built around chemistry, emotion and grown-man R&B.

But Justtouch isn’t interested in being placed inside one creative box.

In addition to making music, the Houston artist is also the creator of the animated series Side Pieces, expanding his vision beyond the recording studio and establishing himself as a multifaceted storyteller and entertainer.

Whether through animation or music, storytelling remains at the center of his creativity.

Musically, Justtouch separates himself by combining smooth R&B vocals, soulful storytelling and real-life experiences with his own Houston flavor. His records are designed to feel personal — music listeners can relate to because it speaks to situations they’ve actually lived through.

With “No Complications,” Justtouch is delivering more than another relationship record. He’s making a case for bringing honesty, vulnerability and real connection back to R&B.

And he’s bringing Brian Angel of Day26 along for the ride.