Chicago rapper Lil Durk will remain in federal custody after a judge declined to issue an immediate ruling on his request for release on bond following a two-hour hearing in Los Angeles on Wednesday, November 4.

U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald heard arguments from both sides but reserved his decision, leaving the Grammy Award-winning artist awaiting another significant ruling in his ongoing federal criminal case.

According to courtroom reporting from Michael Blackshire, the proceedings began at approximately 2:30 p.m. Pacific time and concluded around 4:30 p.m. Although Durk’s attorneys submitted an extensive bail proposal, Fitzgerald indicated that he would review the filings from both the defense and federal prosecutors before determining whether the rapper could be released pending trial.

No date for the judge’s decision was announced.

Durk, whose legal name is Durk Devontay Banks, has been fighting for pretrial release while facing serious federal allegations connected to an alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy. He has denied wrongdoing, and the allegations against him remain subject to the legal process.

His defense has argued that he can be safely released under strict supervision and conditions designed to address the government’s concerns. The proposed bond package has attracted considerable attention because of the support Durk has received from prominent figures in entertainment and business.

Among those who reportedly submitted character letters supporting his release were JAY-Z and J. Cole. The defense has pointed to these endorsements, along with Durk’s family responsibilities and professional relationships, in arguing that he should be permitted to await trial outside federal custody.

Federal prosecutors, however, have maintained that Durk presents both a potential flight risk and a danger to the community. They have also challenged the significance of the celebrity endorsements, arguing that favorable statements about his character do not resolve the government’s concerns regarding the allegations and the conditions of his potential release.

The hearing followed another development involving Durk’s detention at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles.

Shortly before Wednesday’s proceedings, prosecutors filed allegations concerning possible contraband activity inside the facility. The government indicated that the matter was under investigation, adding another point of contention to the debate over whether Durk should be granted bond.

The reported investigation does not establish that Durk committed a violation, and no conclusion regarding the allegations has been publicly established in the information available.

Questions have also surrounded Durk’s housing conditions following earlier reports that he had been placed in solitary confinement. It remains unclear whether the latest investigation will affect his detention status or whether he will be returned to restrictive housing.

For now, the central issue remains the judge’s pending decision.

A bond hearing does not determine guilt or innocence. Instead, the court must assess whether conditions of release can reasonably ensure a defendant’s appearance at future proceedings and protect the community.

Durk’s legal team is seeking to persuade the court that those requirements can be satisfied through financial guarantees, monitoring, and other restrictions. Prosecutors continue to argue that detention is necessary.

The proceedings come ahead of Durk’s anticipated August 2027 trial on remaining federal charges, including allegations involving violent crime in aid of racketeering, commonly referred to as VICAR.

Federal prosecutors have reportedly expressed a willingness to move the trial forward if an earlier date becomes feasible, although no revised schedule has been announced.

For Durk and his supporters, Wednesday’s hearing represented another opportunity to secure his release after an extended period in federal custody. Instead, the proceedings ended without an immediate answer, as both sides await Judge Fitzgerald’s review.

Until the court issues its ruling, Durk will remain detained, with his request for bond unresolved and the presumption of innocence continuing to apply to the pending charges.