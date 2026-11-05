Loe Shimmy is keeping his foot on the gas. The rising Pompano Beach rapper has linked up with Future, Drake and Travis Scott for a new unreleased snippet making the rounds on Instagram and hip-hop social media accounts, adding another major name to an increasingly impressive list of collabs.

FUTURE

DRAKE

TRAVIS SCOTT

LOE SHIMMY



NEW SINGLE



COMING SOON 🚨 pic.twitter.com/Axm5uVcqpF — Kurrco (@Kurrco) November 4, 2026

Born Shamar Williams Cox, the 27-year-old artist has spent 2026 building serious momentum, fueled by a distinctive raspy delivery, haunting melodies, and a growing catalog that has helped establish him as one of South Florida’s most compelling emerging voices.

FUTURE

LOE SHIMMY



NEW SNIPPET 🚨 pic.twitter.com/4bqIdcyDi8 — Kurrco (@Kurrco) November 4, 2026

His recent collaborations have put him in front of massive audiences. Shimmy appeared alongside Drake on “I’m Spent” from HABIBTI, a record that reportedly surpassed 55 million global streams and reached No. 34 on the Billboard Hot 100. He also connected with BigXthaPlug on “I Like It” from BETTER OVER TIME.

DRAKE x FUTURE x LOE SHIMMY x TRAVIS SCOTT

NEW SINGLE



COMING SOON! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YR2qtOObZF — OnThinIce (@OnThinlce) November 4, 2026

The momentum extends beyond streaming. Shimmy recently completed a sold-out North American headlining tour before bringing his inaugural “Zombieland” Halloween concert to Miramar, Florida. The star-studded event featured Brent Faiyaz, Sexyy Red, BigXthaPlug, Rob49, and other notable performers.

For those just catching up, Shimmy’s rise has been years in the making. His catalog includes Zombie Land, World War Z, Z End, Zombieland 2, and Nardy World, a deeply personal project dedicated to his late younger brother. His growing recognition also earned him a spot in the 2025 XXL Freshman Class.

Now, with Future entering the picture, anticipation surrounding Shimmy’s next musical chapter continues to grow. Details about the teased collaboration’s official release remain under wraps, leaving fans waiting to hear what the two artists have been cooking up.