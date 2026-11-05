Rapper Nicki Minaj addressed her followers on social media following the 2026 midterm election results, sharing a numbered list on X reaffirming her alignment with President Donald Trump.

In the post, Minaj listed 13 points offering her perspective on the post-election landscape. She emphasized Trump’s role as president, praised Vice President JD Vance, and congratulated victorious candidates, specifically highlighting Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna and Representative Byron Donalds.

The statement also included commentary on political campaigning strategies, fan engagement, and cultural observations, closing with her signature phrase regarding her participation approach: “I don’t vote, I VETO.”

Couple things:



1. Trump is STILL your PRESIDENT.

2. The QUEEN is STILL your OBSESSION.

3. Jesus is STILL LORD.

4. Great insight by the VICE PRESIDENT.

5. Knowledge is POWER.

6. Congratulations to all winners! Especially @RepLuna & @ByronDonalds.

7. Blowing a billion on a… pic.twitter.com/0AOJbIIkiT — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 5, 2026

Last thing:



14. Elon is STILL a trillionaire and you are STILL posting on his app. I’m sure the shareholders appreciate the dialogue.



15. #GrokBot is a phenomenal product that has significantly changed my life for the better. Thank you, @bot 🩷 pic.twitter.com/zVslOx35tx — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 5, 2026

Former President Donald Trump raised eyebrows during a recent campaign stop in Port Huron, Michigan, after making direct comments about rapper Nicki Minaj.

🚨 Donald J. Trump:



"I looked at one hell of a beautiful ass before: Nicki Minaj. That's hard to miss." pic.twitter.com/ITuADMPyZg — Wolf Brief (@wolfbrief_) October 26, 2026

Addressing the crowd at the event, Trump singled out the rap superstar while speaking from the podium. “By the way, I looked at one HELL of a BEAUTIFUL ASS before — NICKI MINAJ! That’s HARD to miss!” he declared to the audience before adding, “STAND UP! That’s hard to MISS!”

The unexpected shoutout quickly caught the attention of attendees and fans online as the moment made waves across social media.

Donald Trump says Nicki Minaj has a “beautiful a**” in Port Huron, Michigan. pic.twitter.com/Hl0qHPtPJq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 25, 2026

The leader of the Barbz was onboard Air Force One over the weekend and attended a rally alongside President Trump in Michigan.

Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary! @NICKIMINAJ pic.twitter.com/petoprxVoX — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) October 25, 2026

White House Communications Director Steven Cheung hit social media and highlighted her candidacy: “Ladies and gentlemen, I think we may have found the new White House Press Secretary!”

Meanwhile, She shared her presence online, hashtagging #AirForceOneBarbie.